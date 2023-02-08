Parler Share
Commentary

Democratic Lawmakers Throw Police Under the Bus with State of the Union Pin

 By Peter Partoll  February 8, 2023 at 12:15pm
You might have noticed that several Democratic lawmakers were wearing an interesting pin during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

The pin had the year “1870” printed on it, and many have wondered what was so significant about the year 1870 that many Democrats were wearing it.

According to PolitiFact, this pin was worn by members of the Congressional Black Caucus to show support for police reform. The year 1870 refers to the year that police officers in Philadelphia killed Henry Truman, which is known as the first documented police killing of an unarmed black man.

This was explained in a Twitter video posted prior to the State of the Union by Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.

In the video, Watson Coleman said that police in the United States had continued to maintain a “culture of racism and violence,” and she also likened the police to an “occupying force.”

Clearly, this is extremist rhetoric. Watson Coleman is just parroting the talking points of the Black Lives Matter movement, once again showing the left’s disdain for police and the rule of law.

The timing of this video could not have been worse, as it comes on the same day as, according to ABC News, a police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee.

Do you support police officers?

It is this kind of extremist language that is leading to violence against police officers. We are constantly told by the left that the police are evil and racist and in need of total reform. Many activists, therefore, feel like they have the moral right to commit acts of violence against the police.

Watson’s claim that the police are “racist” and “violent” and that they are an “occupying force” will only lead to more violence against police officers, as people will feel that they are justified in seeing the police as their enemy.

In response to her Tweet, many people said that perhaps she should be less concerned about police violence, and more concerned about criminal violence that is sweeping the nation.

This gets into the other problem. We are experiencing a massive surge in violent crime, yet leftists are more concerned about police reform and have called for defunding the police.

The language that Watson Coleman and many on the left are using is dangerous, as this anti-police rhetoric is only leading to further unrest and violence in our communities.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




