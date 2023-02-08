Democratic Lawmakers Throw Police Under the Bus with State of the Union Pin

You might have noticed that several Democratic lawmakers were wearing an interesting pin during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night.

The pin had the year “1870” printed on it, and many have wondered what was so significant about the year 1870 that many Democrats were wearing it.

According to PolitiFact, this pin was worn by members of the Congressional Black Caucus to show support for police reform. The year 1870 refers to the year that police officers in Philadelphia killed Henry Truman, which is known as the first documented police killing of an unarmed black man.

This was explained in a Twitter video posted prior to the State of the Union by Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey.

In the video, Watson Coleman said that police in the United States had continued to maintain a “culture of racism and violence,” and she also likened the police to an “occupying force.”

Today, my @TheBlackCaucus colleagues and I are standing united against police brutality. In 1870, police killed an unarmed Black man. Last year, the number of police killings reached a record high. Police reform cannot wait any longer. Our communities deserve better. pic.twitter.com/T5ZoyR7rZT — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) February 7, 2023

Clearly, this is extremist rhetoric. Watson Coleman is just parroting the talking points of the Black Lives Matter movement, once again showing the left’s disdain for police and the rule of law.

The timing of this video could not have been worse, as it comes on the same day as, according to ABC News, a police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee.

Do you support police officers? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (36 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It is this kind of extremist language that is leading to violence against police officers. We are constantly told by the left that the police are evil and racist and in need of total reform. Many activists, therefore, feel like they have the moral right to commit acts of violence against the police.

Watson’s claim that the police are “racist” and “violent” and that they are an “occupying force” will only lead to more violence against police officers, as people will feel that they are justified in seeing the police as their enemy.

In response to her Tweet, many people said that perhaps she should be less concerned about police violence, and more concerned about criminal violence that is sweeping the nation.

Do some research idiot… democrats are mentally Ill and uneducated. Let’s talk about how high the crime rates are and how officers are having to respond to more calls. Start by setting the example and give up your armed protection. — GrumpyNCO (@GrumpyNCO_RET) February 8, 2023

Eliud Montoya of Garden City, GA, our fellow American, was murdered by illegal aliens on August 21, 2017. Eliud was 41 years old. — Joey Ketchel (@KetchelJoey) February 8, 2023

Perhaps you should consider reforming your constituents? — Dave Briggman (@davebriggman) February 8, 2023

This gets into the other problem. We are experiencing a massive surge in violent crime, yet leftists are more concerned about police reform and have called for defunding the police.

The language that Watson Coleman and many on the left are using is dangerous, as this anti-police rhetoric is only leading to further unrest and violence in our communities.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.