Share
News
Democratic San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, right, said the COVID pandemic is not a major factor in the rise in looting in several American cities, contrary to what the Biden administration has said on the issue.
Democratic San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, right, said the COVID pandemic is not a major factor in the rise in looting in several American cities, contrary to what the Biden administration has said on the issue. (Marla Aufmuth / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Democratic Mayor Refutes Biden Administration's Claim About Rising Crime

 By Jack Davis  December 3, 2021 at 5:11pm
Share

The rise of looting as a way of life is not due to COVID-19, according to one Democratic California mayor.

In recent weeks, multiple California stores have been hit by gangs of organized looters who show up and raid a store en masse.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said the answer is in the eternal actions of criminals looking to find a way to evade the law.

“I think criminals are at the root of smash-and-grab crimes. And criminals come up with new arrangements every time that we catch them on the old ones and this is just the nature of criminal enforcement,” Liccardo told “America’s Newsroom” on Friday, according to Fox News.

That’s not how White House press secretary Jen Psaki framed the issue in her media briefing on Thursday, however, when asked about the uptick in thefts.

Trending:
Photo: Here's the Creepy Ghislaine Maxwell Moment Court Illustrator Caught - It Will Haunt You

“Does the president still think that crime is up because of the pandemic?” Peter Doocy of Fox News asked Psaki.

“I think many people have conveyed that, and also one of the reasons that crime — one of the root reasons crime we’ve — root causes of crime in communities is guns and gun violence.  And we’ve seen that statistically around the country,” Psaki said.

“But, to your point, so when a huge group of criminals organizes themselves and they want to go loot a store — a CVS, a Nordstrom, a Home Depot — until the shelves are clean, do you think that’s because of the pandemic?” Doocy asked in a follow-up question.

“I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic, yes,” Psaki said.

Is the COVID pandemic to blame for increased looting?

Liccardo, a former prosecutor, said San Jose did not indulge in the trend of defunding the police but noted that does not mean there is no room for improvement.

“We just got to be more nimble and use technological tools and be able to be smart about how we use our police departments,” Liccardo said.

“Here in San Jose we don’t defund. We make sure we do all we can to ensure officers are out on the street and we also try to keep guns off the street. This isn’t about Democrat or Republican policies. This is about being smart,” he said.

Liccardo said California’s Proposition 47 has not been “helpful” in addressing the rise in smash-and-grab crime.

Under Prop 47, shoplifters who steal items valued at less than $950 do not face felony charges.

Related:
Lib City Anarchy: Oakland Ex-Cop Pays the Ultimate Price for Trying to Stop a Shameless Robber

He said that in San Jose, many thieves face felony charges “as they should.”

Mark Powell, a former reserve San Diego police officer and the president of Parents For Quality Education, said in an Op-Ed for the Times of San Diego that the issue is Prop 47.

“A society rarely survives without some code of conduct and we can all agree that stealing is illegal. In fact, stealing has been against the law since Biblical times. Laws protect our general safety, and ensure our rights as citizens against abuses by other people, by organizations, and by the government itself,” he wrote.

“But when bad laws such as Prop. 47 are in place they must be amended. Our political leaders need to strengthen property crime laws and enact new legislation or amend current laws — or we can simply get used to being ripped off on a regular basis, feeling there is nothing we can do about it,” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Democratic Mayor Refutes Biden Administration's Claim About Rising Crime
Revealed: Top Senate Democrats Received Major Donations from Lobbyist for Controversial Russian Pipeline
Newly Uncovered Documents Show the Stunning Number of Times Epstein Visited Clinton White House: Report
'Fundamentally Un-American': Crenshaw Alleges Disastrous Relationship Between Dem Party and Big Tech
Declassified CIA Document: Numerous Staffers Committed Sex Crimes Involving Children but Weren't Prosecuted
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!