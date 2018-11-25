SECTIONS
Democratic Rep Jim Himes Bashes Fox News for Covering Migrant Caravan

Jim HimesDavid J. Phillip / AP Photo(David J. Phillip / AP Photo)

By Peter Hasson
at 3:28pm
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Sunday slammed Fox News for covering the migrant caravan seeking to cross the southern border between the United States and Mexico.

Himes claimed that Fox News was only covering the issue because of Mississippi’s run-off election for Senate on Tuesday.

“I was on @FoxNews @trish_regan this morning. I was puzzled because they were on fire over the CRISIS of the CARAVAN and the murderous felons and terrorists which had lain totally dormant since Election Day,” Himes wrote on Twitter.

“Then I remembered: Mississippi has an election on Tuesday,” he added.

Himes’ tweet mocking the idea that the caravan is causing a “crisis” came three days after the Mexican border city of Tijuana declared a humanitarian crisis in response to thousands of caravan members overwhelming the city’s resources.

TRENDING: 1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Screenshot/Twitter

Hundreds of migrants on Sunday rushed the border at the San Ysidro port of entry.

The port of entry connects Tijuana and San Diego, California.

WATCH:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol closed the port of entry in response and used tear gas to disperse the crowd of migrants.

RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Compared Migrant Caravan to Jews Fleeing Holocaust

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Recently Posted

