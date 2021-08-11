Path 27
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to the media after a weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Democratic Splits Give GOP Small Victories in Senate

 By Jack Davis August 11, 2021 at 4:06pm
Republicans lost the war but won a few battles on the Senate floor on Tuesday night.

Democrats were able to move their $3.5 trillion budget resolution forward early Wednesday on a 50-49 vote.

However, the victory followed several hours of Republican senators offering amendments to the bill. Many were rejected, but some passed when moderate Democrats joined with their GOP colleagues, Fox News reported.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas managed to eke out a win with an amendment banning the use of federal funds to support the teaching of critical race theory.

“Today some want to replace our founding principles with critical race theory, want to teach our children America is not a good nation but a racist nation,” Cotton said. “Those teachings are wrong, and our tax dollars should not support them.”

Dems' 'Ballot Harvesting' Law Blows Up in Their Faces as GOP Weaponizes It in Newsom Recall


Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama won unanimous support for an amendment reducing or eliminating the federal funding of communities that slash their police budgets.

“Local leaders across the country have decided the woke thing to do is to cancel their city’s police force,” Tuberville said, according to AL.com.

“My amendment is pretty simple. If your city council wants to defund their police, don’t expect the federal government to make up the difference. The American taxpayers in Alabama have to pick up the tab for local leaders in Oregon and Minnesota who value the woke ‘defund the police’ movement over their own community safety,” he said.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey tried to paint the amendment’s passage as proof that Democrats do not want to defund the police.

“I am so excited. This is perhaps the highlight of this long and painful and torturous night. This is a gift,” he said.

“If it wasn’t complete abdication of Senate procedures and esteem, I would walk over there and hug my colleague from Alabama,” Booker added.

Sen. Scott Blasts Democrats' Spending Plans That 'Mortgage the Future of Our Country'

“There’s some people who have said that there are members of this deliberative body that want to defund the police, to my horror. And now, this senator has given us the gift of finally, once and for all, we can put to bed this scurrilous accusation.”

Democratic defections led to the adoption of an amendment from Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota to block the Environmental Protection Agency from banning fracking and one from Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to prohibit the Department of Agriculture from cutting federal funding to fossil fuel plants.

Four Democrats also voted for an amendment introduced by Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee to bolster resources to deport criminal illegal aliens.

An amendment from Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma to oppose the federal funding of abortion passed when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia jumped ship and joined the 49 Republicans.

An amendment from Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana banning abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy failed even with Manchin’s support because Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine opposed it.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation