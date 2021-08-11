Texas is experiencing a surge in COVID cases that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is being blamed for, despite the fact that the state’s border is essentially open thanks to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Abbott is being savaged as the Lone Star State reports a third wave of coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The situation is reportedly so serious that Abbott has asked for help from out-of-state, according to the Associated Press.

Abbott on Monday ordered the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find workers from other states as two county-owned Houston hospitals set up tents on their properties. The order came amid a reported shortage of nurses.

Additionally, the governor reportedly sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association requesting state hospitals voluntarily postpone all elective medical procedures. Abbott is attempting to use the tools at his disposal while Democrats in Texas and elsewhere blame the spike in cases on his ban on mask mandates and his refusal to violate civil liberties.

He certainly has his share of critics:

It’s disgusting that Greg Abbott is calling for outside help with Texas’s Covid surge while barring local officials from acting to protect residents from that same surge. He and Ron DeSantis have shown new depths of contempt for public service. My latest:https://t.co/o9NsJUoq0E — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) August 10, 2021

There is a crisis unfolding in our public schools. In Garland ISD, 31 staff and 224 students have ALREADY tested positive for COVID-19. We have the power to prevent many of these cases with masks, but Abbott and Patrick would rather Texans get sick and school be disrupted. — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) August 8, 2021

I wish the following statement was over-the-top, hysterical rhetoric, but it’s not:@GregAbbott_TX is knowingly making decisions that will lead directly to Texans dying – many of them children. Abbott is uncaring, incompetent, dangerous.#txlegehttps://t.co/mgGchuTMTP — Matt Angle (@LSPmatt) August 4, 2021

My son and daughter start 1st and 7th grade today. As they do: -Covid cases/hospitalizations are surging in Texas, including among children. -Gov. Abbott has banned schools from requiring masks. -schools won’t be required to inform parents of Covid outbreaks in the classroom. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 9, 2021

But Abbott on Tuesday pointed the finger for his state’s troubles exactly where it belongs: at the Biden administration.

The governor shared a report from Breitbart News which pointed out that 20 percent of migrant children who have crossed the border and been released by Border Patrol agents have tested positive for COVID.

“Biden failed to secure the border. Now, the crisis he created continues to deteriorate as he knowingly imports COVID into our state. Texas will protect our communities & hold Biden accountable,” Abbott tweeted.

About those Houston hospitals? It seems more likely than not that the facilities’ tents are related to President Joe Biden’s border crisis:

Under agreement, migrants transferred to Laredo from RGV no longer stay in city. Instead, they are processed through Border Patrol, released to city personnel and sent elsewhere — Austin, Dallas and Houston — aboard contracted buses. The process excludes COVID-19 testing. https://t.co/gvuEG1bQT8 — Valerie Gonzalez (@ValOnTheBorder) August 11, 2021

Tuesday was the first night that luxury coach buses pulled in to pick up hundreds of migrants released by Border Patrol hours earlier. The buses were headed to Houston. A man directing the operation said Catholic Charities funded the rides. pic.twitter.com/T5lVWZp0jo — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 7, 2021

An interactive map of cases surging across Texas from The Texas Tribune shows which places are considered hotspots county by county. In the last two weeks, the largest hotspot in Texas was Dimmit County along the border, with 21.8 COVID cases reported per 1,000 people.

What’s going on in Dimmit County, you might ask? Let’s take a look:

Dimmit County, Texas. It includes a large ICE detention facility in Carrizo Springs, which *may* help explain their extremely high case rate, which is disturbing. — Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) July 15, 2021

Yeah, there’s a migrant detention facility in the county amid an unprecedented surge in migrants during a pandemic that Democrats would like us all to believe threatens all of our lives.

Texas leadership isn’t responsible for the surge in cases the state is experiencing.

The White House opened the border and is probably laughing at Abbott and Texans as the collective left pretends there is no correlation between COVID-positive illegal immigrants being imported into the state and an uptick in cases elsewhere.

