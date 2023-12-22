Share
News

Democratic Staffer Slammed for Kissing 'Sexy' Satanic Holiday Display

 By Jack Davis  December 22, 2023 at 10:10am
Share

A Michigan woman has made some waves for a social media post in which she kissed a statue of a goat sponsored by the Temple of Satan in front of the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing.

“In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen,” Samantha Skorka said in a since-deleted post on X.

She also posted the photo on Instagram, writing, “Happy Yule Eve!” with a goat emoji.

That post had not been taken down as of Friday morning.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Goes Completely Incoherent as She Rambles During MSNBC Interview

Skorka’s X account lists her as a media production specialist for the Democrats in the Michigan State House and a “spooky nerd.”

The Libs of TikTok account shared a screen shot of her deleted post and said the Michigan House Democrats “support Satan.”

Others also criticized Skorka’s post on social media.

Related:
Satanic Temple Erects New 'Holiday' Display Featuring Goat's Skull at State Capitol

She posted a defense Thursday on X, saying, “Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore.”

The satanic display was placed in front of the state Capitol this week. The Daily Caller reported that the “yule goat” display from the Temple of Satan has been set up outside the Michigan Capitol for nine years.

However, this year, such displays in public space have received new attention after a satanic statue was erected in the Iowa state Capitol — and later destroyed by Michael Cassidy, a Navy veteran and Christian from Mississippi.

Should this display be removed?

The Michigan display has drawn the ire of several Republican legislators, who signed a letter calling for its removal.

“We, as members of the Michigan House of Representatives, respectfully request the removal of the statue depicting a satanic goat from the grounds of the Capitol,” the letter said.

“We believe that its presence not only contradicts the foundational principles of our nation but also promotes a public display of evil,” they wrote.

“Our nation’s ethos is deeply rooted in moral and virtuous principles, as highlighted by John Adams in his letter to the Massachusetts Militia: ‘Morality and virtue are the foundation of our Republic and necessary for a society to be free,'” the letter said.

“The presence of this statue at the Capitol seems to undermine these core values, which are fundamental to the Republic’s foundation,” it said.

Did you know that publishers everywhere are laying people off at Christmas? It’s not an accident or random. 

 

Big Tech is literally taking down every news media publisher possible, even the liberal ones, just so they can get rid of sites like The Western Journal once and for all.

 

They know that together, readers like you and publishers like us handed Donald Trump the victory in 2016. 

 

And, what’s worse, they know that if they hadn’t used COVID to change the rules in 2020, Trump would be in the White House right now. 

 

So their response is simple: Conservative publishers must die. And they’re doing their best to put us in the grave as I write this.

 

That means that more than ever, we depend on you and you alone. 

 

Will you join with us this Christmas and become a member of The Western Journal? During these days leading up to Christmas, we’re offering $10 off some of our most popular membership options.

 

If you want to stick it to Big Tech, start the new year with actual, factual news, or just support The Western Journal as we continue the fight for our country, please become a member today

 

Don’t wait. Time is critical, and Big Tech tightens the squeeze every single day. 

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

 

Merry Christmas,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

P.S. If you prefer, a simple direct donation can be made here. Again, thank you and Merry Christmas!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Democratic Staffer Slammed for Kissing 'Sexy' Satanic Holiday Display
NY Man Submitted Over 100 False Absentee Ballot Applications in 2022 Democrat Primary, DA Alleges
NY Democrats Applying Heat to Boot Trump from Ballot Following Colorado Ruling
Dem Senator Says Those in His Own Party Want Him Dead: 'Rooting for Another Blood Clot'
Harvard Makes Additional Troubling Findings as It Digs Into President's Past: Report
See more...

Conversation