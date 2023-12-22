Democratic Staffer Slammed for Kissing 'Sexy' Satanic Holiday Display
A Michigan woman has made some waves for a social media post in which she kissed a statue of a goat sponsored by the Temple of Satan in front of the Michigan state Capitol in Lansing.
“In the name of Satan, I claim the sexy satanic baphomet goat altar at OUR Michigan Capitol. Amen,” Samantha Skorka said in a since-deleted post on X.
She also posted the photo on Instagram, writing, “Happy Yule Eve!” with a goat emoji.
That post had not been taken down as of Friday morning.
Skorka’s X account lists her as a media production specialist for the Democrats in the Michigan State House and a “spooky nerd.”
The Libs of TikTok account shared a screen shot of her deleted post and said the Michigan House Democrats “support Satan.”
The Satanic Temple of Michigan put up a Satan statue in front of the Michigan Capitol.
Michigan Democrat staffer Samantha Skorka @skorkasammi posed with it and praised it calling it “s*xy” before quickly deleting her tweet. The internet is forever!
.@MIHouseDems support Satan! pic.twitter.com/xiTN0hD1eu
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023
Others also criticized Skorka’s post on social media.
Democrats support sterilizing kids, taxpayer funded late-term abortion, endless unnecessary regulations on businesses, higher taxes on married couples, and everything else that is wicked and causes suffering. At least this democrat is honest about who it is she is serving.… pic.twitter.com/iOPUUjDDOY
— Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) December 22, 2023
Samantha Skorka has since deleted the post, claiming she meant it as a joke.
But if it walks like a Devil worshipper, talks like a Devil worshipper ….
Here are the photos to commemorate the self-revelation. https://t.co/O1oWz3bqOF pic.twitter.com/MkK6nhRm3p
— Rev. Ben Johnson (@TheRightsWriter) December 21, 2023
Oh look #michigan, we made the news again!
“The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan”.
“Anti-Christian values have steadily been mainstreamed…, and Christians have largely acted like the proverbial frog in the boiling pot of water.” https://t.co/SDKgFZkECU
— Obsessively Inquisitive (@ObsessivelyI) December 21, 2023
She posted a defense Thursday on X, saying, “Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore.”
Well clearly you can’t make a joke on the internet anymore 🤷🏻♀️
— Samantha Skorka (@skorkasammi) December 21, 2023
The satanic display was placed in front of the state Capitol this week. The Daily Caller reported that the “yule goat” display from the Temple of Satan has been set up outside the Michigan Capitol for nine years.
However, this year, such displays in public space have received new attention after a satanic statue was erected in the Iowa state Capitol — and later destroyed by Michael Cassidy, a Navy veteran and Christian from Mississippi.
The Michigan display has drawn the ire of several Republican legislators, who signed a letter calling for its removal.
“We, as members of the Michigan House of Representatives, respectfully request the removal of the statue depicting a satanic goat from the grounds of the Capitol,” the letter said.
“We believe that its presence not only contradicts the foundational principles of our nation but also promotes a public display of evil,” they wrote.
The Satanic statue was put up a few days ago on Capitol grounds. 7 Republican Michigan State Representatives signed a letter urging for the removal of the statue. The Michigan Capitol Commission should remove it immediately! pic.twitter.com/MaFlCB5ACJ
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 21, 2023
“Our nation’s ethos is deeply rooted in moral and virtuous principles, as highlighted by John Adams in his letter to the Massachusetts Militia: ‘Morality and virtue are the foundation of our Republic and necessary for a society to be free,'” the letter said.
“The presence of this statue at the Capitol seems to undermine these core values, which are fundamental to the Republic’s foundation,” it said.
