SECTIONS
News
Print

Democrats Implement New Debate Rules That Will Leave Out Tulsi Gabbard

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Jan. 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Jan. 10, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 7, 2020 at 8:20am
Print

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii wants the guys to let a girl into their club.

Gabbard, who has emerged as a thorn in the side of the Democratic National Committee, will not appear at the next presidential debate even though under rules in place a few days ago, she would have qualified.

The DNC has now decreed that to qualify, a candidate has to have won at least 20 percent of the delegates awarded by debate time, according to NBC News.

The previous rules only required candidates to secure one delegate, a threshold Gabbard surpassed on Super Tuesday in American Samoa, CBS News reported.

Gabbard, the only woman remaining in the race, fired off a Twitter salvo Friday urging former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to join with her to stop the DNC from muzzling her.

TRENDING: Listen to Pro-Bernie Crowd Roar as Security Guard Gets Violent with Peaceful Trump Supporter

“To keep me off the stage, the DNC again arbitrarily changed the debate qualifications,” she tweeted. “I ask that you stand w/ me against the DNC’s transparent effort to exclude me from the debates.”

DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa had foreshadowed the change on Tuesday.

“We have two more debates — of course the threshold will go up. By the time we have the March debate, almost 2,000 delegates will be allocated,” Hinojosa tweeted.

“The threshold will reflect where we are in the race, as it always has.”

Many said the DNC was deliberately changing the rules and called for Gabbard to be allowed on the debate stage:

RELATED: Bloomberg Finally Wins His First Delegates and They Aren't from a State - Takes 5 from American Samoa

Biden currently has 596 delegates while Sanders has 528, according to NBC’s tally.

Is the DNC trying to muzzle a candidate it does not like?

NBC also noted that even if Gabbard managed to win every one of the 352 delegates up for grabs in this Tuesday’s round of primaries, when Michigan and five other states vote, she would still be behind Biden and Sanders.

Gabbard last month called upon DNC Chairman Tom Perez to step down, citing “the growing skepticism that I hear from Democrat voters that this primary will be carried out in a fair way where voters can get the information that they need to make the best choice in who should be our Democratic nominee, and ultimately who should be our next president and commander in chief,” according to the New York Post.

The next debate will is set to occur March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It will be hosted by CNN and Univision in conjunction with CHC BOLD, the political arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Democrats Implement New Debate Rules That Will Leave Out Tulsi Gabbard
As Coronavirus Fear Grips US, Bottles of Hand Sanitizer Go on Sale for $600 Online
Disney Criticized After Removing a Main Character from 'Mulan' Remake for Political Correctness Reasons
High School Repaints Locker Room After Atheist Group Complains About Bible Verse
CNN Analyst Guarantees Trump Will Dump Pence as Running Mate, Floats Conspiracy Theory
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×