Commentary

Democrats Left Heartbroken After DNC 'Special Guest' Turns Out to Be a Complete Bust

 By Michael Schwarz  August 23, 2024 at 10:24am
Remember, tyrants, to keep the masses docile you must follow through on even the wildest rumors of bread and circuses.

Clearly, the Democrats need to get better at this.

Amid speculation of a high-profile guest set to make a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, viewers and convention goers discovered to their chagrin that those rumors — like everything else Democrats say — had no basis in fact.

Social media figures and establishment outlets spread rumors of the alleged guest’s identity.

For instance, in a 19-second clip posted to the social media platform X — a clip that originally appeared on the social media platform Instagram — former CNN host Don Lemon named music superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift as possibilities, along with former President George W. Bush.

Then, in a since-corrected story, TMZ reported that Beyonce, in fact, would appear.

At least one perceptive X user, however, seemed to know in advance that Democrats would experience a letdown.

“Beyoncé’s impact is WILD, their gonna be heartbroken when she doesn’t show up,” the user wrote.

Of course, neither Beyonce nor any other surprise guest materialized.

In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Beyonce confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer “was never scheduled to be there.”

On X, some users had fun with the whole thing, including one user who mocked Lemon’s report.

“Beyonce was to appear with Kamala but she ran into George Bush backstage. Beyonce found out George was the surprise guest when Taylor Swift walked up. Taylor over heard them arguing over who is the surprise guest so they all got mad and left,” the user joked.

The establishment media also received some well-earned criticism.

“TMZ lost a lot of credibility tonight,” CNN anchor Abby D. Phillip wrote with unconscious irony.

Another X user mocked former CIA director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, who spoke at the convention on Thursday.

“Imagine showing up for a Beyoncé concert and seeing Leon Panetta,” the user joked.

Apparently, however, the disappointment at Beyonce’s no-show was real.

In fact, one X user described a “collective meltdown” among hopeful viewers.

Another user posted a checkerboard-style montage featuring clips of random people showing disappointment or anguish.

“Just another lie by Dems,” another perceptive user wrote.

Democrats clearly made a strategic error. In short, never allow your propagandized masses to begin questioning you for any reason.

After all, if you plan to continue governing on lockdowns, mandated experimental vaccines, rising prices, phony job numbers, open borders and World War III, you will need a much bigger distraction than Leon Panetta.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
