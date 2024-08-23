Democrats Left Heartbroken After DNC 'Special Guest' Turns Out to Be a Complete Bust

Remember, tyrants, to keep the masses docile you must follow through on even the wildest rumors of bread and circuses.

Clearly, the Democrats need to get better at this.

Amid speculation of a high-profile guest set to make a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, viewers and convention goers discovered to their chagrin that those rumors — like everything else Democrats say — had no basis in fact.

Social media figures and establishment outlets spread rumors of the alleged guest’s identity.

For instance, in a 19-second clip posted to the social media platform X — a clip that originally appeared on the social media platform Instagram — former CNN host Don Lemon named music superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift as possibilities, along with former President George W. Bush.

🚨BREAKING: Don Lemon recently shared on Instagram that his sources suggest George W. Bush could make a surprise appearance as a special guest speaker at the #DNC in Chicago tonight. Notably, Bush has avoided attending any RNC events since Donald Trump became the party’s leader.… pic.twitter.com/nCT7XPIFaW — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 22, 2024

Then, in a since-corrected story, TMZ reported that Beyonce, in fact, would appear.

At least one perceptive X user, however, seemed to know in advance that Democrats would experience a letdown.

“Beyoncé’s impact is WILD, their gonna be heartbroken when she doesn’t show up,” the user wrote.

Beyoncé’s impact is WILD, their gonna be heartbroken when she doesn’t show up🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/2uXqQHVhz5 — Tyrant Tae𐚁 (@taeisback132) August 22, 2024

Of course, neither Beyonce nor any other surprise guest materialized.

In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Beyonce confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer “was never scheduled to be there.”

On X, some users had fun with the whole thing, including one user who mocked Lemon’s report.

“Beyonce was to appear with Kamala but she ran into George Bush backstage. Beyonce found out George was the surprise guest when Taylor Swift walked up. Taylor over heard them arguing over who is the surprise guest so they all got mad and left,” the user joked.

Beyonce was to appear with Kamala but she ran into George Bush backstage. Beyonce found out George was the surprise guest when Taylor Swift walked up. Taylor over heard them arguing over who is the surprise guest so they all got mad and left…😂🤣😮 pic.twitter.com/6jWGKo2cWx — Doc… (@JHHolliday3) August 23, 2024

The establishment media also received some well-earned criticism.

“TMZ lost a lot of credibility tonight,” CNN anchor Abby D. Phillip wrote with unconscious irony.

TMZ lost a lot of credibility tonight. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 23, 2024

Another X user mocked former CIA director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, who spoke at the convention on Thursday.

“Imagine showing up for a Beyoncé concert and seeing Leon Panetta,” the user joked.

Imagine showing up for a Beyoncé concert and seeing Leon Panetta — Phil’s Wins 🥥🌴 (@philipjonathn) August 23, 2024

Apparently, however, the disappointment at Beyonce’s no-show was real.

In fact, one X user described a “collective meltdown” among hopeful viewers.

Fans and viewers had a collective meltdown after pop star Beyoncé was a no-show at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) following multiple news reports that the Grammy-winner would perform on Thursday night. — ✞♕In God I Trust♕✞ (@InGodIDoTrust) August 23, 2024

Another user posted a checkerboard-style montage featuring clips of random people showing disappointment or anguish.

“Just another lie by Dems,” another perceptive user wrote.

Just another lie by Dems. — Marie Meronyck (@marie_meronyck) August 23, 2024

Democrats clearly made a strategic error. In short, never allow your propagandized masses to begin questioning you for any reason.

After all, if you plan to continue governing on lockdowns, mandated experimental vaccines, rising prices, phony job numbers, open borders and World War III, you will need a much bigger distraction than Leon Panetta.

