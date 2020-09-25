Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Democrats Rolling Out Legislation To Drastically Alter Supreme Court

The Supreme Court building is seen in the stock image above.Grant Faint / Getty ImagesThe Supreme Court building is seen in the stock image above. (Grant Faint / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published September 25, 2020 at 8:14am
P Share Print

Unhappy with the time-honored practice, as dictated by the U.S. Constitution, of Supreme Court justices receiving lifetime appointments, congressional Democrats are demanding new rules.

A bill set to be introduced next week by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California seeks to put term limits on the justices, who now serve for life, and ensure that no president ever gets the chance to fill more than two seats on the nine-member court during each four-year term, according to Fox News.

Khanna pitched his concept as a balm for the nation.

“It would save the country a lot of agony and help lower the temperature over fights for the court that go to the fault lines of cultural issues and is one of the primary things tearing at our social fabric,” he told Reuters.

Khanna also tweeted a rejection of the current system in which vacancies are filled as they arise.

TRENDING: Tim Tebow Teams with Trump Administration To Fight Human Trafficking

“We need term limits for the Supreme Court. Every president should have an equal chance to appoint justices. Our entire democratic system shouldn’t hinge on the shoulders of individual Supreme Court justices,” he tweeted.

The plan would allow judges to serve on the Supreme Court for 18 years. According to Reuters, justices currently average 25 years serving on the nation’s highest court.

Do you think imposing term limits on Supreme Court justices is a good idea?

Under Khanna’s legislation, which will be co-sponsored by Democratic Reps. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts and Don Beyer of Virginia, justices would remain federal judges but take on “senior” status and be shuttled to lower federal courts after their 18 years on the Supreme Court, Reuters reported.

“That’s perfectly consistent with their judicial independence and having a lifetime salary and a lifetime appointment,” Khanna said.

The bill would not impact those currently serving on the Supreme Court.

Article III of the U.S. Constitution says that federal judges, including Supreme Court justices, “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour” — a statement that, throughout most of the nation’s history, has been interpreted as meaning that federal judges serve for life.

Many on Twitter opposed Khanna’s pitch:

RELATED: Crowd Gives Trump Stunning Response as He Pays Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court

The proposal comes as Democrats are gearing up to fight the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court nominee. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were previously nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate.

Ever since the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats have proposed changes to the court that include increasing the number of justices to dilute the impact of Trump nominees.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Democrats Rolling Out Legislation To Drastically Alter Supreme Court
Louisville Police Officer Shows Up for Roll Call 1 Day After Being Shot During Riots
The FBI's Handling of Clinton Foundation Investigation Is Being Probed
Hunter Biden Report Will Be Sent to DOJ for Criminal Referral
California Announces Forthcoming Ban on New Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×