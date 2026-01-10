Democrats Setting the Stage For Impeachment of Top Trump Official

Congressional Democrats are laying the groundwork for an impeachment attempt targeting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois said she wanted to oust Noem, according to Newsweek.

“Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her,” Kelly said.

“Secretary Noem wreaked havoc in the Chicagoland area, and now, her rogue ICE agents have unleashed that same destruction in Minneapolis, fatally shooting Renee Nicole Good,” Kelly said.

Kelly claims Noem should be impeached on the grounds of obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing, citing alleged misconduct in her oversight of federal operations and use of public resources.

Democratic Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois has said Noem can either quit or be impeached.

A Department of Homeland Security representative commented on the impeachment effort by saying, “How silly during a serious time.”

“As ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, Rep. Kelly is more focused on showmanship and fundraising clicks than actually cleaning up her crime-ridden Chicago district. We hope she would get serious about doing her job to protect American people, which is what this Department is doing under Secretary Noem,” the representative said.

Impeachment would require the House to approve charges against Noem, setting the stage for a Senate trial. Conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds vote, which is unlikely in the Republican-majority Senate. When the Republicans controlled the House and Democrats held the Senate, an impeachment effort against former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cleared the House but instantly fizzled in the upper chamber.

Noem has been the face of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. She has defended the ICE agent who shot activist Renee Good to death on Wednesday in Minneapolis after Good drove her vehicle toward him.

“I would say that when these individuals use their vehicles to try to ram our law enforcement and put their lives in jeopardy, that law enforcement officer has to make a decision to protect his life and the individuals around him as well,” she said Thursday, according to The New York Times.

.@Sec_Noem details the self-defense shooting in Minneapolis: “She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle… The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues.” pic.twitter.com/8QdTXT992u — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 7, 2026

Noem said the agent involved “followed his training.”

On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security issued an update on threats against ICE agents enforcing America’s immigration laws.

A news release said ICE agents have suffered a “more than 1,300% increase in assaults, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks against them, and an 8,000% increase in death threats.”

“Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages rampant assaults on law enforcement,” the release added.

“This unprecedented increase in violence against law enforcement is a direct result of sanctuary politicians and the media creating an environment that demonizes our law enforcement and encourages rampant assaults against them. Dangerous criminals — whether they be illegal aliens or U.S. citizens — are assaulting law enforcement and turning their vehicles into weapons to attack law enforcement,” Assistant Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

“Still, the brave men and women of DHS will not be deterred and will continue arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Anyone who attacks law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” she said.

