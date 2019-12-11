Democrats Vote Obama a Better President Than Washington in Landslide

One might assume that, when placed beside any one of America’s many modern presidents or statesmen, Founding Father and former President George Washington would stand undisputed as the superior national leader.

According to the Monmouth University Polling Institute, however, that could not be further from the truth, at least for Democrats.

In fact, the organization’s latest national poll indicates the average Democrat would suggest in a side-by-side evaluation that former President Barack Obama was the “better” leader — by a long shot, no less.

Released Tuesday, the data indicate that only 29 percent of Democrats favor Washington over Obama, with an astounding 63 percent responding the opposite.

NATIONAL POLL: Who was a better president? 71% George Washington or15% @realDonaldTrump 58% George Washington or33% @BarackObama Among Republicans:44% Washington37% Trump Among Democrats:29% Washington63% Obamahttps://t.co/PGLdsLMUUT — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) December 10, 2019

For context, Obama oversaw an economy with possibly the worst post-recession growth in American history.

His administration was responsible for a number of scandals that left American service members and men in uniform being gunned down by drug-traffickers and terrorists from Mexico to Libya.

His first, and only, “accomplishment” was controversial legislation that — for the first time in U.S. history — saw the federal government forcing the American people to buy a commodity.

Heck, even though he was the first African-American president in the nation’s history, race relations were irrefutably more contentious under Obama than they had been in nearly two decades.

Yet, two in three randomly selected Democrats would somehow be willing to contend that the father of America — a decorated Revolutionary War general and the reluctant, widely revered first president of the United States — somehow plays second fiddle to Obama.

Unfortunately, this is not the only frightening result of Tuesday’s poll because, according to the data, Republicans only favored Washington over President Donald Trump by a minuscule 7 percentage points.

While 44 percent of Republicans attested to Washington’s superiority over the current GOP commander in chief, a startling 37 percent were willing to claim that Trump is, in fact, the better president.

Now, overseeing the best American economy in 50 years, replacing nearly 25 percent of the federal judiciary and successfully instituting an agenda more conservative than even that of President Ronald Reagan, Trump certainly has a wealth of accomplishments about which to boast.

However, I hate to break it to my fellow Republicans, but the success of the Trump administration does not even begin to approach the greatness, foresight and visionary statesmanship of Washington’s presidency.

When we speak of Washington, we are referencing the symbolic leader of a group of rag-tag farmers and merchants so bold as to militarily challenge the greatest military force the world had ever known — under threat of public hanging should their efforts be in vain.

We are referencing a man whose signature is only absent on the Declaration of Independence because he was too busy leading those soldiers into battle to attend the Second Continental Congress.

We are referencing a man who gave up the seat of power in an infant nation that adored him to protect and bolster the foundations of the American republic. The words of his 1796 Farewell Address serve to this day as a relevant reminder that blind partisanship and interventionist foreign policy are political cancers.

Plain and simple, these Monmouth University Poll numbers do not bode well.

We are experiencing the unmooring of modern American culture from its very roots and foundations.

Republican-led or Democrat-led, America has forgotten the inherent greatness of its founding, the outright genius of its experiment in constitutional self-governance.

And it has unfortunately led to a partisan ignorance so baffling Americans are willing to question, or outright oppose, the fact that Washington and the Founders were better leaders — and better men — than America’s last Republican or Democrat president could ever dream of being.

