DOJ Makes Announcement After Brian Terry’s Brother Pleads to Re-Open Fast and Furious Case

The Department of Justice plans to release documents related to an Obama-era scandal called Operation Fast and Furious.

“The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday, according to The Daily Wire. “This settlement agreement is an important step to make sure that the public finally receives all the facts related to Operation Fast and Furious.”

The Obama-era scandal revolved around Brian Terry, a border patrol agent who was killed in 2010 using a gun that was sold to Mexican drug cartels through former President Barack Obama’s Operation Fast and Furious.

This announcement came the day after Kent Terry, Brian’s brother, called on President Donald Trump to reopen his brother’s case.

#FastAndFurious @realDonaldTrump Sir it's been 7 yrs .my family ask you reopen Obama's gun scandal that cost my brother his life..I talk to you back on the campaign trail here in Michigan and you offered to reopen the books into this senseless scandal .thank you.God bless — Kent terry (@terry_superman) March 3, 2018

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

“Sir it’s been 7 yrs .my family ask you reopen Obama’s gun scandal that cost my brother his life..I talk to you back on the campaign trail here in Michigan and you offered to reopen the books into this senseless scandal,” Terry tweeted.

He also posted the letter former Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. sent to him promising justice for his brother.

“Moreover, as I committed to you in our meeting, holding those responsible for your brother’s murder accountable to the full extent of the law and ensure that no operation like Fast and Furious ever happen again remain top priorities for the Department of Justice, and for me personally,” Holder wrote.

Do you think these documents could be the key to justice for the family? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“To that end, I have asked my Chief of Staff, Margaret Richardson, to remain in communication with you regarding these matters and any additional follow up questions that you and your family have going forward.

“While nothing can adequately address the loss that you and your family have suffered, I will continue to do everything in my power to see that justice is done.”

On “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, Terry expressed his desire to finally get the answers that he has still not received about his brother’s death.

“We need to find out the truth, exactly what happened, how it happened, why it happened,” Terry said, according to Fox News. “We need Mr. Trump, President Trump, to unseal the documents, reverse executive privilege so that we know what happened, and that we can hold the people accountable that are responsible.”

RELATED: Federal Judge Secures Massive DACA Win For Trump… Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

According to Terry, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department need to be held accountable for the operation that allowed guns to be given to Mexicans.

“Everybody’s still actively working, nobody’s been punished, maybe just a slap on the hand, and that’s about it,” he said. “There needs to be justice for my brother. He deserves it. He spent 22 years serving his country as a law enforcement officer, a Marine, and that’s what he deserves.”

With the DOJ’s announcement, the agreement with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to release the documents related to the case “would end six years of litigation arising out of the previous administration’s refusal to produce documents by the Committee.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.