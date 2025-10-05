Demonic Compulsion: School Ran Weekly Witchcraft Address, Shut It Down Once They Couldn't Force It on Christians Anymore

Officials in an Orlando school district have canceled a weekly high school video program called “Witchy Wednesday,” the Washington Times reported.

Chillingly, the program was ended after Christian students were allowed to opt out of sitting through occult programming, thanks to some good attorneys.

The first episode ran Sept. 10 at West Orange High School in the city of Winter Garden.

It opened with a full moon backdrop.

A teenage girl discussed moon cycles, burning incense, and casting spells.

She instructed students to “write your intuition down on your paper. Fold it three times. Burn your paper into your white candle. Burn it completely and entirely to have your intention released into the universe. That itself is your ‘Light of Insight’ at work. You then cleanse the space around you once more to finalize your spell.”

She signed off, “That’s all for today, Warriors. Have a wicked Wednesday.”

Read plainly, the segment taught students occult ritual as a classroom broadcast.

That fact alone should alarm parents. It should also prompt a question about the school’s judgment.

Why was an official school platform used for ritual instruction?

Part of the answer lies in what happened next.

Liberty Counsel, a Christian legal group in nearby Maitland, Florida, challenged the district.

It demanded either time for a biblical response or an opt-out for Christian students. Ultimately, Christians were permitted to opt out.

On Sept. 23, West Orange Public Schools canceled the program completely.

The timing matters. The cancellation followed a legal demand aimed at protecting Christian students’ rights.

That sequence suggests how the program functioned — as something that depended on access to Christian children via public education.

Given that context, the program’s abrupt end after Liberty Counsel’s intervention is revealing.

Its quick cancellation makes only one reasonable conclusion: The broadcast could only succeed if it could lead young people astray.

Once access to Christians was removed, the show lost its purpose.

It’s no wonder more and more people are choosing to homeschool their children.

Much of American culture is already devoid of values if it does not outright champion the fringe.

In Winter Garden, the school allowed a program to go the extra mile by attempting to come between kids and their faith.

