Dems Accuse Trump of Undermining FBI… Here’s What Rank and File Agents Actually Think

A host of Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of undermining rank and file FBI officers with his criticisms of top Justice Department and FBI officials. However, one high-level officer went against this, revealing that the commander in chief is well-liked and respected throughout the law enforcement community.

“The majority of law enforcement is very, very pleased with this administration because he truly does support law enforcement and it doesn’t matter at what level,” Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson said. “He supports law enforcement and that’s very important.”

Eavenson, the president of the National Sheriff’s Association, was overseeing the association’s legislative meeting this week in Washington D.C., when he revealed that approval of Trump can be heard across ranks from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency and the FBI.

“I have talked with some of those guys at the supervisor level down to the agent level and they are absolutely enthralled with President Trump,” Eavenson said, according to the Washington Examiner.

He added: “They like him because they can do their job the way it is supposed to be done.”

And Eavenson isn’t alone in his praises of Trump. The Sheriff’s Association’s executive director Jonathan F. Thompson revealed that the president’s presence is raising morale.

“It has raised morale to see that the president and the attorney general of the United States, as they say, has their back. It does trickle down to the rank and file in local law enforcement because they know that if they are on a case or they are working a task force that they have their support,” he said.

On Wednesday, California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff criticized the president, stating: “I am concerned about the attack on these institutions and the long term damage that is being done.”

Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr. took to Twitter to defend his father.

Criticizing 5 lawyer bureaucrats at the top of the FBI is not attacking the boots on the ground. When you support law enforcement as we do you would get it. I know many LEOs, they all get it and feel the same way and express it often. We support the doers… Boots Not Suits! https://t.co/T3ON3NFJcQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2018

Trump’s great bond with law enforcement personnel of various ranks was also defended by policy aide Stephen Miller.

“You can see that bond with law enforcement and how much he enjoys engaging with law enforcement,” Miller stated, adding, “I see it so often behind closed doors where he wants to ask them about their shifts, about their responsibilities, about what they’ve seen and where they’ve been and who they’ve interacted with. And he loves to ask them, as well, as a rank and file person, what is your thought on how we should address a policy issue affecting your department or your line of work.”

Trump and various law enforcement organizations have had great working relationships since he took office.

In March 2017, law enforcement officials praised Trump after a White House meeting on violent crime.

“It’s just a real pleasure to have a president in the White House who cares about law enforcement’s concerns,” Chuck Canterbury, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, said.

And in October 2017, the NFOP thanked Trump for his support after the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

Thank you Mr. President for supporting not only the men and women of law enforcement in Las Vegas, but around the country as well! https://t.co/D0NrgRpWMl — National FOP (@GLFOP) October 11, 2017

“Thank you Mr. President for supporting not only the men and women of law enforcement in Las Vegas, but around the country as well!” the National FOP’s official Twitter stated.

