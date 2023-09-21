Democratic Party strategists and operatives are panicking after a centrist political party reported that it had registered thousands of voters in the state of Arizona.

No Labels is seeking ballot access in multiple states ahead of potentially nominating a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election, according to The Associated Press.

The group reported that it had registered over 15,000 voters in Arizona, prompting fears among Democrats that it will draw votes away from President Joe Biden in the crucial swing state.

“If they have someone on the ballot who is designed to bring the country together, that clearly draws votes away from Joe Biden and does not draw votes away from Donald Trump,” Arizona Democratic strategist Rodd McLeod told the AP.

“We need to convince the political world that being involved with this is a bad idea,” said Matt Bennett, executive vice president of Third Way, a center-left group, according to the AP.

On @FoxNewsSunday, @KarlRove @KevinPWalling agree: Americans don’t want a rematch of Biden v. Trump in 2024. We look forward to talking to you again, @ShannonBream, about the vision of #NoLabels for a third choice and “new face” of leadership. 🇺🇸https://t.co/QLCixqLjaK pic.twitter.com/CyMdivnZc2 — No Labels (@NoLabelsOrg) September 17, 2023



Arizona’s presidential vote was one of the closest in the 2020 election, with Biden winning by just 10,000 votes after Trump won the state in 2016.

No Labels registered over 13,500 new voters in Maricopa and Pima counties, which encompass the cities of Phoenix and Tuscon, respectively, while 1,900 other voters came from other counties.

Approximately 50 percent of the August registrants were formerly independent voters, while 25 percent were newly registered voters, 14 percent were Democrats and 11 percent were Republicans.

No Labels has courted Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia — who is currently trailing in 2024 polls to Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice — to run for president on the party banner.

The group hosted Manchin for a town hall in New Hampshire in July alongside former Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman of Utah.

No Labels has repeatedly stated that it will only nominate a candidate if a clear path to victory emerges, with a decision to be made after the Super Tuesday primary contests in 2024.

“This is something we’re still working through,” Ryan Clancy, chief strategist for No Labels, told the AP.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.