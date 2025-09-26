Dems Are Playing the Same Hateful Broken Record

Of all the progressive smears leveled at Donald Trump, one stands alone in repetition and absurdity.

In fact, hardly a day goes by that their broken record likening the president to a fascist, a dictator, or an American Hitler is not endlessly replayed.

Beginning in his first term, increasing during the 2024 campaign, and now an omnipresent occurrence, attacking Trump as an existential threat to democracy is a pervasive theme of Democrats and their media allies.

A short list of such attacks would have to include forecasts authored by Kamala Harris when, just before the last election, she claimed that a “dangerous” Trump was “unfit to be president” and wants to “terminate the Constitution.”

After all, since all-knowing Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett also called “wannabe Hitler” Trump a “piece of s**t,” and no less a political expert than Oprah Winfrey once added that Trump’s election could mean that opponents would never vote again, he must be a threat to our democracy.

While criticisms and outright fabrications of Trump’s second term from progressive news outlets are too numerous to mention, a small sampling of media demagoguery would include the Rolling Stone headline “Trump’s Shockingly Lawless Second Term,” followed by the claim that “this administration is shaping up to be the most corrupt of them all.”

And shortly after assuming office, the Associated Press claimed that Trump was embarking on a “dizzying teardown of the federal government.”

But The New York Times wins the prize for the most ridiculous pronouncement of all in adding that Trump’s second term had “done more damage to American democracy than anything else since the demise of Reconstruction.”

More recently, demonizing ICE agents as ruthless masked thugs or Nazi Gestapo, Trump’s actions have been characterized by California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom as “militarizing cities” and “arresting opponents,” and by Harris as intending to “spread panic and division.”

In the short term, such broken record fearmongering has clearly had its intended effect on manipulating public opinion in that for many, the only thing separating Trump from Hitler is 80 years and a swastika armband.

Indeed, just before the 2024 election, an ABC News poll reported that 49 percent of voters considered him to be a fascist dictator, disregarding individual rights.

And as recently as March of 2024, another poll reported that 52 percent of Americans believed that Trump fit the description of a “dangerous dictator whose powers should be limited before he destroys American democracy.”

So, how is it possible that Democrats and even many independents reflexively accept such manifestly ridiculous assertions that Trump will imperil self-government? At the least, believing Trump would or even could replace 250 years of American democracy with authoritarian rule borders on insanity or, at the very least, imbecilic stupidity.

Indeed, broken record attacks from the mainstream media and political opponents prove as much. For if Trump were a dictator, he would undoubtedly silence all dissent, beginning with the “No Kings” and immigration protests and ending with media sources that overwhelmingly oppose him.

Additionally, tyrants start wars. Trump seeks to end them. Tyrants care little about the “common people.” Trump, with his economic and law-and-order focus, has done all he can to enrich and protect them.

And tyrants increase the size and power of government. Trump has reduced both through tax cuts, rollbacks of unnecessary regulations, limiting government waste, and favoring greater parental control over where children attend school and what they are taught.

Lastly, our forms of constitutional government remain, including checks and balances, a legislative branch that hardly rubber-stamps dictatorial overreach, an independent judiciary, a Bill of Rights, and free elections.

Furthermore, in hardly following a dictator’s playbook, Trump is doing precisely what he was elected to do, while almost daily informing the public by taking questions from an often-hostile press.

None of Trump’s above actions are congruent with those of authoritarian despots. Not any. And those suggesting otherwise are not paying attention.

So, with the above in mind and despite what progressive critics would have the public believe, Trump has irrefutably become far more an “America First” steward of the people than a tyrannical “Me Only” servant to himself.

And failing that realization, as long as Democrats play the same hateful broken record that Trump, and by implication his supporters, are existential threats to democracy, they will more than likely continue to face an existential threat to themselves.

