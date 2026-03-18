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Despite what failed far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid might proclaim, the atrocities committed by the totalitarian Islamic regime in Iran is a far cry from anything experienced in the U.S.
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Despite what failed far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid might proclaim, the atrocities committed by the totalitarian Islamic regime in Iran is a far cry from anything experienced in the U.S. (michelangeloop - iStock / Getty Images)

As Dems Shill for Iran Against Trump, Reports Claim Iranian Security Is Raping Women So Badly That They Need Colostomy Bags and Hysterectomies

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 18, 2026 at 4:38pm
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It is seldom a great day when Joy Reid shows up in the news, particularly to MSNBC-splain the Iran conflict to us.

At the very least, she didn’t disappoint, albeit in the most Joy Reid-ish way possible. Appearing on the “One54 Africa” podcast last Wednesday, she derided the moral superiority of the United States in Operation Epic Fury, arguing there was something approaching an equivalency between the regime in Tehran and the Trump administration.

“Our regime has secret police. They have secret police,” Reid said.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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