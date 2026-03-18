As Dems Shill for Iran Against Trump, Reports Claim Iranian Security Is Raping Women So Badly That They Need Colostomy Bags and Hysterectomies

It is seldom a great day when Joy Reid shows up in the news, particularly to MSNBC-splain the Iran conflict to us.

At the very least, she didn’t disappoint, albeit in the most Joy Reid-ish way possible. Appearing on the “One54 Africa” podcast last Wednesday, she derided the moral superiority of the United States in Operation Epic Fury, arguing there was something approaching an equivalency between the regime in Tehran and the Trump administration.

“Our regime has secret police. They have secret police,” Reid said.

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