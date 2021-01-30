Sen. Tom Carper, a Democrat, has reintroduced a bill which, if passed, would grant statehood to Washington, D.C.

According to a press release on Carper’s Senate website, the Washington, D.C. Admission Act (S.51) is necessary because it would finally give the district’s approximately 700,000 residents full representation in Congress.

“Our nation’s capital is home to more than 700,000 Americans who, despite our nation’s founding mantra — ‘no taxation without representation’ — pay their share of taxes without full voting representation in either chamber of Congress,” wrote Carper. “We must use our voices to call out this historic injustice and right this wrong. I am hopeful that we can finally come together to do just that this Congress.”

The real reason Democrats continue to push for D.C. statehood is because they would gain two new senators and one representative, all reliably liberal.

Democrats currently control the Senate with the most narrow margin possible, 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris available to break any ties.

The current problem for Democrats is, before they can pass their radical agenda which would nearly guarantee one-party rule in the U.S. for years to come, they must end the filibuster.

Although current Senate rules require a minimum of 60 votes to pass legislation (such as granting statehood for D.C.), Senate Democrats can abolish the filibuster with a simple majority (51 votes). And if they can do that, they would need only a simple majority to pass legislation going forward.

But they’ve run into a bit of a snag.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told a Washington Post reporter that “Kyrsten is against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind about eliminating the filibuster.”

Also on Monday, West Virginia’s Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin came out very firmly against ending the filibuster.

If Sinema and Manchin stand strong, the Democrats’ hands are tied.

But there’s no guarantee that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer won’t be able to exert enough pressure on one or both to change their minds.

As Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo this week, Schumer can be very persuasive. Let’s hope at least one of them is able to resist.

If the filibuster remains in place, D.C. statehood is a no-go which would be a tremendous relief for Republicans.

Carper lists the names of 38 other Democratic senators who have joined him as “original cosponsors” of S.51. Neither Sinema nor Manchin are among those names.

It can’t be ruled out that one of the more independent Republican senators might support the bill.

After the House passed a bill for D.C. statehood in June 2020, Democrats, confident they would retake the Senate majority in November, said this would be a priority for them.

At that time, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told NBC News, “D.C. ought to be made part of a contiguous state and able to vote with that state.”

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, however, said she’d pay attention. “I’m probably one of the few that was actually born in a territory and in my lifetime we fought for statehood, it was something that was driven by the residents and whether we’re talking D.C. or Puerto Rico, as long as it’s driven by the residents I’d pay attention.”

The Democrats have never hidden their objectives. They have a plan to achieve 100 percent control over the U.S. government and to keep it.

They plan to accomplish this goal in four stages.

The first stage involves obtaining statehood for D.C. and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico. This would give them four additional Senate seats and a couple of House seats.

Second, they plan to abolish the Electoral College.

Next, they will seek proportional representation in the Senate. The number of Senators would then be determined by the population of a state. This would give states like California and New York an overwhelming advantage in Senate representation. At that point, small states won’t matter at all and will simply be vassals to the metro areas and coasts.

Finally, they will pack the Supreme Court.

We need to fight them every step of the way. Achievement of even one of these goals, would ease the way to the next.

And that would be the end of the U.S. as it was conceived by our founders.

