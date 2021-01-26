Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Former Attorney General Eric Holder Urges Democrats to Pack the Supreme Court

Lester Cohen / Getty ImagesFormer Attorney General of the U.S. Eric Holder speaks onstage during the City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 on Oct. 10, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Lester Cohen / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 26, 2021 at 2:18pm
Mewe Share P Share

Former Attorney General Eric Holder urged Democrats to “use the power” of their new majority to pack the Supreme Court.

In a virtual conference on judicial reform hosted by the Brookings Institution on Monday, Holder said Democrats need to act now that they have control of the White House and Congress.

“It is painfully clear, at least to me, that Democrats and progressives are, and have been, uncomfortable with the acquisition and the use of power … Republicans and conservatives never have been,” Holder said.

Holder outlined how Republicans allegedly “abused their power” by rushing through the nomination of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to keep control of the Supreme Court.

“[Republicans] abuse their power to give themselves unfair advantage,” he said.

TRENDING: Biden's Plans for Week 2 as President Revealed

“I believe it would be totally appropriate to add additional seats to the Supreme Court in response to what has transpired over the past few years.”

Increasing the size of the Supreme Court to include more than nine justices is known as court packing.

During his campaign, President Joe Biden repeatedly refused to say if he supported Democrats’ calls to pack the Supreme Court.

Do you think Supreme Court justices should have term limits?

The Coalition to Preserve an Independent Supreme Court is one organization in support of keeping just nine justices on the court, the Washington Times reported.

“It’s a bad idea today and it will be a bad idea tomorrow,” coalition Director Roman Buhler said.

“Our sense is that it is about 50/50 whether they try to pack the Supreme Court, but we think we will have some time to build momentum against it.”

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also spoke against court packing and told NPR in 2019, “Nine seems to be a good number. I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court.”

Holder said other court reforms should include term limits for justices and a structured appointment process to “provide stability and a level of fairness to the process that does not now currently exist.”

RELATED: There's So Much More at Stake in 2020 Than Just the Presidency - and Democrats Know It

He also said that an age requirement of at least 50 years old should be implemented.

“We need to ensure that there is diversity on the bench that includes race, gender, as well as professional experience,” Holder said.

“There is no reason that in 2021 we should have a federal judiciary that does not reflect the diversity of the American people.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Former Attorney General Eric Holder Urges Democrats to Pack the Supreme Court
Tulsi Gabbard: Schiff and Big Tech 'Oligarchs' Are Much More Dangerous Than Capitol Mob
Biden Administration Putting Abrupt Halt to All Border Wall Construction
Twitter Permanently Bans My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell
'Anosmia' COVID Symptom Could Be Permanent in Some People, Doctors Fear
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×