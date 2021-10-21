DeSantis Calls Special Session of Florida Lawmakers to Pass Protections for Workers Against Vaccine Mandates

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called for a special session of state lawmakers to pass worker protections for those in his state who are at risk of losing business or employment over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

DeSantis made the special announcement Thursday during a speech in Clearwater alongside Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Watch Now: Governor Ron DeSantis speaks out against vaccine mandates.https://t.co/seJpBnvVSY — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 21, 2021

“I am calling the Florida Legislature back for a Special Session to pursue stronger protections for Floridians against federal government mandates,” DeSantis tweeted.

“No one should lose their job over a COVID shot.”

I am calling the Florida Legislature back for a Special Session to pursue stronger protections for Floridians against federal government mandates. No one should lose their job over a COVID shot.https://t.co/H2v8I3GQiA — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 21, 2021

“Your right to earn a living should not be contingent upon COVID shots,” DeSantis said Thursday, according to a news release.

“When the vaccines first came out, we worked very hard to provide it, particularly to our elderly, but we said from day one: we will make it available for all, but we will mandate it on none because ultimately we want individuals to make the determinations about what is right for them,” he added.

DeSantis emphasized freedom for Florida’s workers and their families over federal government regulations.

“I want a state in which people are able to maintain their livelihoods, earn a living, and provide for their families,” the governor said.

“And if the federal government or big corporations are hurting people, then we have a responsibility to step up and lead.”

“I am proud to stand with Governor Ron DeSantis to push back against unlawful vaccine mandates,” Moody said Thursday.

“We will always fight illegal government actions that negatively impact first responders, America’s workers, and public safety.”

Ladapo addressed the role of Florida’s Department of Health to protect Floridians while maintaining maximum freedom from vaccine mandates.

“Condemning Americans to financial instability is detrimental to the well-being of this country and to public health,” Ladapo said.

“The Governor has made it clear: Florida will not stand by and allow hard-working citizens to be subjected to unemployment because they are being forced to show vaccine documentation, especially those who have remained on the front lines of COVID-19 for nearly two years now. The Department of Health will continue to protect Floridians through multi-faceted and data-driven solutions, not overreach.”

Another tweet from DeSantis on Thursday visually expressed the governor’s attitude toward COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

DeSantis has long been known for his emphasis on freedom from coronavirus restrictions. His often bold actions against mask-wearing and lockdowns have led to confrontations with President Joe Biden.

Conservatives have largely enjoyed the freedom-focused moves by DeSantis. He has been frequently named as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, though DeSantis has remained focused on being re-elected in 2022 as the governor of Florida.

