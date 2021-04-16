DeSantis: If You Get the Vaccine but Still Can't Act Like You're Immune, What's the Point?

The vaccines are here, and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight — unless you ask the epidemiological elite, who have become drunk on power and attention over the course of the past year.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci is no exception.

A recently as Sunday, he told MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan, “No, [eating and drinking indoors is] still not OK for the simple reason that the level of infection, the dynamics of infection, in the community are still really disturbingly high.”

Fauci is at it again. “It’s still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors.” pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021

Fortunately, one person in a position of power is willing to stand up to the madness — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Ever since he became the first governor to lift all statewide COVID restrictions back in September, DeSantis has been the epidemiological elite’s public enemy number one.

More than anything, this is because he proved them wrong.

Despite prediction after prediction that DeSantis had purchased his state a one-way ticket to doom, Florida has performed remarkably well.

His state ranked among the top 20 lowest unemployment rates in the country in March and fell roughly in the middle of the spectrum in terms of COVID-19 cases by state per 100,000 people since the middle of January — an incredible feat considering the fact that Florida has one of the oldest populations in the country.

Florida has outperformed many states with much harsher restrictions, and nobody in the federal government seems to be able to figure out why.

Now, DeSantis is calling out the federal government’s guidelines for vaccinated individuals for what they are — insane.

“If you get a vaccine — the vaccines are effective — you’re immune and so act immune,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday. “If you tell people the opposite … if it’s not effective for them and it’s not going to change anything, then what’s the point of going through it?”

GOV. DESANTIS: “If you get a vaccine… you’re immune and so act immune. If you tell people the opposite… that it’s not going to change anything, then what’s the point of going through it?”

pic.twitter.com/ynUmhepeH4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2021

Despite a few angry responses from lockdown lovers, DeSantis’ supporters on Twitter made it clear that he was saying what they were all thinking.

And therein lies the problem. You aren’t immune, you just won’t get very sick. You may still be able to infect others and you might still get sick. Ignore that and come to Florida where roughly 10% of the people are walking around without masks, and sick with covid. — Crakeur (@Crakeur) April 16, 2021

It’s called the common sense logic. Love our Governor. — Matthew (@Matt_h114) April 16, 2021

As Fauci said at the start “it’s about making people feel better”. — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) April 16, 2021

He shouldn’t say such intelligent things in public. CNN will have to fabricate some more dirt on him — Southpaw (@BrunoMikeMN) April 16, 2021

The bottom line is that DeSantis is asking all of the right questions. Americans have been subjected to endless orders and guidelines from public health officials in their ivory towers for over a year now, and we have not been given any real indication of when this will all end.

If people are not supposed to go back to their normal lives after being fully vaccinated, then what is the point of getting vaccinated in the first place? To act as a datum for a public health chart presented at a four-week CDC Zoom conference discussing when it’s safe for people to go out and get the mail again?

It’s for Americans to get back to our lives, whether or not public health officials are willing to give back the powers they arbitrarily assumed. Vaccinations are our best tool for doing so safely.

Thankfully, Ron DeSantis seems to understand this.

