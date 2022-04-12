Share
News
Sports
On Monday Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, signed a bill to officially launch a long-term youth development program designed to increase the role men play in the lives of their children, with the support of NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, right, who runs a project called "All Pro Dad."
On Monday Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, signed a bill to officially launch a long-term youth development program designed to increase the role men play in the lives of their children, with the support of NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, right, who runs a project called "All Pro Dad." (Business Wire / AP ; Tony Avelar,/ AP)

DeSantis Signs Bill to Address 'Fatherhood Crisis,' Teaming Up with NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2022 at 8:58am
Share

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill to officially launch a long-term youth development program designed to increase the role men play in the lives of their children.

The “Responsible Fatherhood” bill creates a $70 million pot of money to fund programs in which community-based agencies work with men who have drifted away from their children and families to reconnect, find work and support their children financially and emotionally.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy, who now runs a project called “All Pro Dad” to help fathers become involved in the lives of their children, said fathers have a huge impact on their kids, according to WJXT-TV.

“I had a dad who was around me all the time and supported me, and I thought everyone was like that,” he said, according to WUSF. “Then I got to my job, and the National Football League started interviewing our players, and I began to understand not everyone had that same blessing that I had.”

Trending:
Kevin McCarthy Issues Big Biden Impeachment Announcement as 2022 GOP Takeover Looks More Likely

The NFL Hall of Fame great, one of only three people to win the Super Bowl as a player and a head coach, said the funding is “such a big help,” according to WLRN-TV.

“It’s going to allow groups like ours, people like you, to do great things for our fathers here in Florida,” he said, according to WTVT.

Almost half the money will be sub-granted to agencies that can help men with children find work, deal with child support obligations and manage their transition from prison. Men will also receive parenting education to help those who grew up without positive role models learn how to be one for their children

Is this an effort necessary for the future of our children?

“If you look over the last many decades, one of the worst social trends has been the decline of fatherhood. And we do have, in many instances, a fatherhood crisis in this country,” DeSantis said, according to WLRN.

“The fact of the matter is when you take kids who do not have a father present during their upbringing, the chance of them dropping out of school, getting involved in trouble with the law, having other difficulties, increases dramatically,” DeSantis, said.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls said the bill is a response to the times.

“If you look at every social study there is on this topic, whether it is suicide rates or depression or dropping out of school, everything you can think of, mass incarceration — one of the greatest common factors that unites those people is an absent father in their life,” Sprowls said.

Related:
More Than a Dozen States Now Considering Florida-Style Anti-'Grooming' Bill

DeSantis said putting families back together is part of his values.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is. We’re here showing the importance of this. But you’ve got to be willing to do the right thing and be present in your child’s life. You’re not a man by leaving your kids hung out to dry. You need to be there,” DeSantis said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




DeSantis Signs Bill to Address 'Fatherhood Crisis,' Teaming Up with NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy
'Massive Police Response' at NYC Subway Station - Multiple People Shot, Explosive Devices Located
Just In: March Inflation Surge Even Worse Than Expected, Hits New 40-Year High
Brian Stelter Invites Yale Researcher to Dunk on Fox News, It Totally Blows Up in His Face
Musk Updates SEC Filing: Bad News for Anyone Who Thought He'd Stay Silent About Twitter
See more...

Conversation