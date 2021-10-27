DeSantis Slams Biden Administration for 'Begging OPEC' to Lower Oil Prices, Says It's 'Not a Sufficient Plan'

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out Wednesday regarding increased gas prices, slamming the Biden administration for “begging OPEC” to lower the price of oil.

“The Biden Administration needs to take swift action to reduce the price of gas and provide relief for American families,” DeSantis wrote in a tweet alongside a video of him speaking.

“Their current strategy of begging OPEC to lower the price of oil is not a sufficient plan,” he added.

“One of the things that has been impacting Floridians the most has been the spike in gas prices,” DeSantis said in the video.

“So I really hope the Biden administration will do all that they can to reduce the price of gas. Begging OPEC to lower the price, that’s not a sufficient plan,” he added.

DeSantis also compared oil production under Biden to production under former President Donald Trump.

“We have ability and capacity in the United States that was utilized under the previous administration. Now some of that has been choked off, and I fear that you can get a job, do better, make more money, but then if all your costs go up, it’s harder for families to get ahead,” he added.

The governor’s video concluded that Americans need relief for gas prices.

“So the gas prices are a huge deal and we need relief for that.”

The video was taken during the governor’s recent remarks in Sarasota County that highlighted Florida’s thriving business climate.

“Florida is driving the nation’s job growth,” DeSantis said in an earlier Twitter post.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

The graphic noted Florida has had 17 consecutive months of private-sector job growth. The growth rate is three times faster than the nation over the month, according to the post.

DeSantis has emerged as a pro-freedom hero over Florida’s “open for business” policies during the pandemic. In addition to remaining open more than most states over the past year, he has continued to resist vaccine mandates.

The governor recently said, “Let it be clear, in Florida your right to earn a living is not contingent on whatever choice you make concerning the vaccine.”

