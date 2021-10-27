Share
News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event to give out bonuses to first responders held at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside on Aug. 10, in Surfside, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event to give out bonuses to first responders held at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside on Aug. 10, in Surfside, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

DeSantis Slams Biden Administration for 'Begging OPEC' to Lower Oil Prices, Says It's 'Not a Sufficient Plan'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 27, 2021 at 12:43pm
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out Wednesday regarding increased gas prices, slamming the Biden administration for “begging OPEC” to lower the price of oil.

“The Biden Administration needs to take swift action to reduce the price of gas and provide relief for American families,” DeSantis wrote in a tweet alongside a video of him speaking.

“Their current strategy of begging OPEC to lower the price of oil is not a sufficient plan,” he added.

“One of the things that has been impacting Floridians the most has been the spike in gas prices,” DeSantis said in the video.

“So I really hope the Biden administration will do all that they can to reduce the price of gas. Begging OPEC to lower the price, that’s not a sufficient plan,” he added.

DeSantis also compared oil production under Biden to production under former President Donald Trump.

“We have ability and capacity in the United States that was utilized under the previous administration. Now some of that has been choked off, and I fear that you can get a job, do better, make more money, but then if all your costs go up, it’s harder for families to get ahead,” he added.

Should Biden open up more oil production in the U.S.?

The governor’s video concluded that Americans need relief for gas prices.

“So the gas prices are a huge deal and we need relief for that.”

The video was taken during the governor’s recent remarks in Sarasota County that highlighted Florida’s thriving business climate.

“Florida is driving the nation’s job growth,” DeSantis said in an earlier Twitter post.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” he added.

The graphic noted Florida has had 17 consecutive months of private-sector job growth. The growth rate is three times faster than the nation over the month, according to the post.

DeSantis has emerged as a pro-freedom hero over Florida’s “open for business” policies during the pandemic. In addition to remaining open more than most states over the past year, he has continued to resist vaccine mandates.

The governor recently said, “Let it be clear, in Florida your right to earn a living is not contingent on whatever choice you make concerning the vaccine.”

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Conversation