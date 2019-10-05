Despite MSM's Shilling, Anti-Kavanaugh Book's Sitting at #7,000 on Amazon

Remember the halcyon days when we were talking about impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh?

We’ve all moved onto bigger game when it comes to impeachment targets, but whatever happened to that fleeting moment when the Democrats thought they could somehow extract a pound of flesh for Merrick Garland?

That whole line of thinking, it’s probably worth remembering, was inspired by a piece in The New York Times by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, the authors of “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation.”

In the book, the authors claimed they’d uncovered another incident of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh — even though the alleged victim, according to her friends, never remembered anything of the sort happening.

With blockbuster information like that, one would think the book would sell like hotcakes — a volume which would easily shoot its way to the top of the best-seller rankings.

TRENDING: Rep. Raskin's Impeachment Media Conference Was So Bad Even CNN Analyst Called It a 'Hot Mess'

Well, not quite so much.

Instead, it’s being called one of the “one of the most epic bombs” in recent publishing history, currently stuck near #7,000 on the Amazon best-seller rankings.

“Expected to sell at least 10,000-12,000 in the first two weeks and propel ‘The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation’ onto the newspaper’s bestseller hardcover list, it has sold about a third of that in the first two weeks,” the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

“A publishing source provided the latest BookScan numbers, which can account for about 80% of sales. That number is 3,120.”

Do you think Brett Kavanaugh was a good choice for the Supreme Court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Examiner also reported that “Amazon on Friday ranked ‘The Education of Brett Kavanaugh’ #6,795.”

As of early Saturday afternoon, the book was No. 7,238 on Amazon’s best-seller rankings.

“If you add in ebooks — they may have sold a total of 4,000,” the Examiner’s source said. “That’s one of the most epic bombs in political publishing over the past decade.”

So, why the bomb? Part of it probably has to do with the controversy surrounding the excerpt published in The Times in which the new accusation against Kavanaugh was rolled out — sans that whole part about the alleged victim declining to be interviewed or her friends saying she didn’t recall the incident.

In the Sept. 14 piece, the writers said that they had “uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year” in which “[a] classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.”

RELATED: NYT Reporters Say Blasey Ford Accusations Still Credible by Citing Witness' Substance Abuse Issues

“Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly.”

So, why was the fact that the alleged victim didn’t remember it omitted from the original? Pogrebin and Kelly blamed editors at The Times.

The New York Times reporters who wrote the smear article on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh say that they included the information that the woman did not remember the incident ever happening in their article but that the editors removed it pic.twitter.com/s8bwGzrrdd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 17, 2019

“I think what happened actually was that we had her name and The Times doesn’t usually include the name of the victim,” Pogrebin told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“And so I think in this case the editors felt like maybe it was probably better to remove it. And in removing her name, they removed the other reference to the fact that she didn’t remember it.”

However, one might think the controversy would increase the appeal of the book, especially with the establishment media shilling for it.

And one would apparently be wrong.

This isn’t the first “blockbuster” book targeting conservatives to bomb this year.

E. Jean Carroll’s “What Do We Need Men For?” — in which the journalist accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault — also racked up disappointing sales.

This is where it’s worth noting that the mainstream media all but ignored another book on Kavanaugh that’s racked up significantly higher sales than Pogrebin and Kelly’s book.

The Examiner reported that “‘Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court,’ which details the Democratic war on the Trump nominee, has sold 60,000 books and a total of 100,000 copies since its July 9 debut. It was written by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino and published by Regnery.”

That book is currently No. 1,415 on Amazon months after its release.

Coverage in The New York Times? Virtually nil.

Just saying, everyone.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.