Despite Publicly Hyping Kamala Harris, Democrats Are Singing a Different Tune in Private: Report

The Democrats and their allies in the media may be singing Kamala Harris’s praises in public, but don’t be fooled.

As it turns out, they don’t like old “Laughin’ Kamala” any more than the rest of us.

In fact, a new report revealed Harris’ allies are singing an altogether different, much less optimistic, tune in private.

According to The Hill, Democrats are especially worried that Harris may be unable to connect with the white working-class and union voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden was able to connect with such voters in 2020. The three states were absolutely key to Biden’s electoral victory.

But now, having jumped into the race with only a few months left to go, Harris is working from behind.

It may be too late, some Democrats believe, for her to make up enough ground to win the election.

“She’s just getting started. That challenge is not something she’s blind to in any way,” one Democrat said.

Others are willing to admit the obvious — a cackling, California communist doesn’t exactly appeal to voters in more moderate states.

“What I find surprising is how few relationships she has here,” a Democratic strategist told The Hill.

“California is very far away. It’s seen as very foreign, culturally.”

“Everything I’ve always heard is she doesn’t have that many relationships in Pennsylvania, and she hasn’t established any kind of identity here. Obviously, it’s a very big difference with Joe Biden.”

Other Democrats told The Hill they know from Harris’s previously failed efforts in the 2020 DNC primaries that she is an awful campaigner.

“We need to be very clear-eyed, and it’s going to be brutally tough,” one Democrat reportedly told The Hill.

Others believe blue-collar voters who had been won over by the Biden campaign (by “won over” I’m sure they mean “tricked into believing Democrats won’t continue to ramp up inflationary spending”) may feel deeply upset that Biden has been pulled off the ticket.

Trump’s victory may be far from locked in at this point, but having an opponent like Kamala Harris representing the opposition sure does help his chances.

And now you don’t just have to take this writer’s word for it — Democrats are saying the same thing behind the scenes.

