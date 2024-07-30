Share
Commentary

Despite Publicly Hyping Kamala Harris, Democrats Are Singing a Different Tune in Private: Report

 By Michael Austin  July 30, 2024 at 4:00pm
Share

The Democrats and their allies in the media may be singing Kamala Harris’s praises in public, but don’t be fooled.

As it turns out, they don’t like old “Laughin’ Kamala” any more than the rest of us.

In fact, a new report revealed Harris’ allies are singing an altogether different, much less optimistic, tune in private.

According to The Hill, Democrats are especially worried that Harris may be unable to connect with the white working-class and union voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden was able to connect with such voters in 2020. The three states were absolutely key to Biden’s electoral victory.

Trending:
Swimmer Banished from Olympics After Sneaking Out of Village, Making Brutal Mistake - 'Disrespectful and Aggressive'

But now, having jumped into the race with only a few months left to go, Harris is working from behind.

It may be too late, some Democrats believe, for her to make up enough ground to win the election.

“She’s just getting started. That challenge is not something she’s blind to in any way,” one Democrat said.

Others are willing to admit the obvious — a cackling, California communist doesn’t exactly appeal to voters in more moderate states.

Does Kamala Harris pose more of a threat to Trump than Joe Biden did?

“What I find surprising is how few relationships she has here,” a Democratic strategist told The Hill.

“California is very far away. It’s seen as very foreign, culturally.”

“Everything I’ve always heard is she doesn’t have that many relationships in Pennsylvania, and she hasn’t established any kind of identity here. Obviously, it’s a very big difference with Joe Biden.”

Other Democrats told The Hill they know from Harris’s previously failed efforts in the 2020 DNC primaries that she is an awful campaigner.

“We need to be very clear-eyed, and it’s going to be brutally tough,” one Democrat reportedly told The Hill.

Related:
Watch: John Kennedy Spars with Fox Host, Calls Kamala Harris a 'Ding-Dong' During Wild Segment

Others believe blue-collar voters who had been won over by the Biden campaign (by “won over” I’m sure they mean “tricked into believing Democrats won’t continue to ramp up inflationary spending”) may feel deeply upset that Biden has been pulled off the ticket.

Trump’s victory may be far from locked in at this point, but having an opponent like Kamala Harris representing the opposition sure does help his chances.

And now you don’t just have to take this writer’s word for it — Democrats are saying the same thing behind the scenes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Despite Publicly Hyping Kamala Harris, Democrats Are Singing a Different Tune in Private: Report
Swimmer Banished from Olympics After Sneaking Out of Village, Making Brutal Mistake - 'Disrespectful and Aggressive'
Kids' Taylor Swift Event Targeted by 'Horror Movie' Knife Attack
CIA Addresses MKUltra Claims Regarding Trump Shooting
Democratic VP Front-Runner Started a Spy Technology Company Partially Funded by China
See more...

Conversation