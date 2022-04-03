Disney is courting foreign nations that often have strict anti-gay laws — even as it criticizes Florida’s political leaders for standing up for parents.

As part of an expansion announced last week, Disney+ will soon be available in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, and Yemen. All flat-out outlaw homosexuality, as noted by Fox Business.

Disney’s idea of “equality” is radically redefining gender and pushing sexual lesson plans to children while investing in countries that still harshly criminalize LGBT people for literally just existing. Teaching kindergarteners about sex is not “equality.” Disney is broken. pic.twitter.com/HhebFA7YOV — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) April 1, 2022

The Fox Business report noted that prison and fines await those who, in America, face no jail time for their sexual preferences.

Some countries, such as Yemen, punish being gay with the death penalty.

Come on @Disney! What’s more “don’t say gay” than you moving into 10 ANTI-GAY COUNTRIES?🤷🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) April 1, 2022

Saudi Arabia can order chemical castration for gays and transgender individuals, as well as death.

Although Disney attacked Florida lawmakers for a bill that bans discussions of gender transitions in the earliest grades, Fox Business noted that Disney Cruise Lines offers cruises to Antigua, Dominica, and St. Maarten.

All three places ban gay marriage. Antiqua and Dominica both punish same-sex activity.

The bill Disney criticized, officially named Parental Rights in Education, largely focuses on procedures to ensure that parents can be informed of any services students receive at school.

About halfway through the bill, it says, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

That clause was attacked by liberals and led to Disney condemning the bill as well, saying the law “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” according to Fox News.

During an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the cruises highlight the company’s hypocrisy, according to Newsweek.

“It’s just an odd manifestation of their corporate values that they actually do Disney cruises, Tucker, to the nation of Dominica, which criminalizes homosexuality,” DeSantis said. “So they’re fine doing that and lining their pockets.”

Let’s all raise our voices loud and clear #BoycottDisney is the place for pedophiles and sexual perverts. Disney sides with sexualizing our kids.

Disney expanding operations to 10 anti-gay countries, regions as they go ‘woke’ in the US https://t.co/iuRLjn18po #FoxBusiness — rbird5541 (@rbird5541) April 1, 2022

“You got to wonder like why is the hill to die on [is] to have transgenderism injected into kindergarten classrooms or woke gender ideology injected into second-grade classroom,” DeSantis said.

“Meanwhile, if we had done a bill that prohibited talking about the abuse of Uyghurs in China, Disney would have supported that legislation because they don’t want to say a word about that,” he said.

