Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Mewe Share P Share

After Devastating Back-to-Back Hurricanes, Kelly Clarkson Surprises Families with Restored Homes

By Amanda Thomason
Published March 17, 2021 at 4:18pm
Mewe Share P Share

Last year was not a good year for either the Gomez family or Martha Bergeron, both living in Lake Charles, Louisiana, both affected by the horrible storms that tore through the area and two horrible hurricanes, one after the other.

But thanks to the teamwork from Kelly Clarkson and Wayfare, 2021 is looking much more promising.

“2020 was a year we’ll never forget,” Clarkson said in a statement, according to People. “The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss.

“It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot.”

TRENDING: Watch: Biden's Speech Becomes Bizarrely Slurred in Middle of Sentence

The Gomez family of six lost everything. The windows on their home were blown out, their possessions trashed, and parents Daniel and Liliana were left to pick up the pieces and try to rebuild what they’d lost.

After renovations, they were presented with a breezy, warm home with new furnishings, new appliances and a new sense of security and unity.

In the video featuring their story, their son said that the beautiful home helped them feel like a family again.

“I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home,” Clarkson said.

Martha Bergeron remembers her son warning her that this hurricane was going to be a bad one, so she left — but when she got back, there wasn’t much home left.

Her new space is cozy, comfortable and bright — perfect for making her famous pies.

“I ain’t never had nothing like this … everything is so beautiful,” Bergeron said upon the reveal. “It does take my breath away.”

RELATED: Police Officer Sees Raging House Fire While on Call, Breaks Through Fence to Rescue Terrified Family

“I have always believed that change starts at home, so when Wayfair reached out about families struggling from devastating losses to Hurricane Laura, I was more than happy to help,” Clarkson posted on Facebook.

“New appliances, furniture, and some personal touches are just a step in the right direction of rebuilding their homes; it’s the love that we know they’ll fill it with that really matters.

“It’s stories like these that make me proud to partner with the Wayfair brand, and I’m humbled I got the chance to speak to these incredible, resilient people.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







After Devastating Back-to-Back Hurricanes, Kelly Clarkson Surprises Families with Restored Homes
Steve Irwin's Daughter Shows Off Baby Bump as Family Waits for 'Baby Wildlife Warrior' to Arrive
Bond Villain and Star of 'Alien' Yaphet Kotto Dies at 81
After Becoming Paralyzed by Shooting, Man Now Works to Help Others Navigate Life with Disabilities
Substitute Teacher Living in His Car Stunned When Former Student Raises $27K to Help Him Get Back on His Feet
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×