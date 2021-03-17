After Devastating Back-to-Back Hurricanes, Kelly Clarkson Surprises Families with Restored Homes

Last year was not a good year for either the Gomez family or Martha Bergeron, both living in Lake Charles, Louisiana, both affected by the horrible storms that tore through the area and two horrible hurricanes, one after the other.

But thanks to the teamwork from Kelly Clarkson and Wayfare, 2021 is looking much more promising.

“2020 was a year we’ll never forget,” Clarkson said in a statement, according to People. “The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss.

“It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot.”

The Gomez family of six lost everything. The windows on their home were blown out, their possessions trashed, and parents Daniel and Liliana were left to pick up the pieces and try to rebuild what they’d lost.

After renovations, they were presented with a breezy, warm home with new furnishings, new appliances and a new sense of security and unity.

In the video featuring their story, their son said that the beautiful home helped them feel like a family again.

“I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home,” Clarkson said.

Martha Bergeron remembers her son warning her that this hurricane was going to be a bad one, so she left — but when she got back, there wasn’t much home left.

Her new space is cozy, comfortable and bright — perfect for making her famous pies.

“I ain’t never had nothing like this … everything is so beautiful,” Bergeron said upon the reveal. “It does take my breath away.”

“I have always believed that change starts at home, so when Wayfair reached out about families struggling from devastating losses to Hurricane Laura, I was more than happy to help,” Clarkson posted on Facebook.

“New appliances, furniture, and some personal touches are just a step in the right direction of rebuilding their homes; it’s the love that we know they’ll fill it with that really matters.

“It’s stories like these that make me proud to partner with the Wayfair brand, and I’m humbled I got the chance to speak to these incredible, resilient people.”

