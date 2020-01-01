DHS Chief Demands Second Look into States Giving Illegals Driver's Licenses

With a growing number of states granting driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, the Trump administration might be looking at ways to slam on the brakes.

And it’s long overdue.

In a New Year’s Eve memo, according to The Associated Press, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered a review of such laws from all agencies in the DHS, compiling information on how they affect the national security of the United States.

“The Trump administration takes the mission of protecting the Homeland very seriously,” DHS spokeswoman Heather Swift told the AP.

“These types of laws make it easier for terrorists and criminals to obtain fraudulent documents.”

Considering that a driver’s license is unquestionably the most common form of identification for most Americans, and one that’s widely accepted regardless of what state issues it, Swift might have been understating the problem.

Currently, 14 states – including California and New York, the two largest by population — grant driver’s licenses to illegal aliens, according to The Daily Caller.

By this time next year, that number will be at least 15, since New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill in December that will allow the licenses to be granted. That goes into effect in January 2021, according to NorthJersey.com.

And it’s not just the fact that more states are granting driver’s licenses to illegals.

According to The Daily Caller, the laws in some of the states– including New York and New Jersey – specifically include prohibitions on sharing information with Homeland Security Investigations, a division of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

That protects illegal aliens from possible deportation, but the fact it also protects potentially dangerous criminals from law enforcement apparently doesn’t concern liberal lawmakers much.

“Laws like New York’s greenlight law have dangerous consequences that have far reaches beyond the DMV,” Swift told The Daily Caller.

“These types of laws make it easier for terrorists and criminals to obtain fraudulent documents and also prevent DHS investigators from accessing important records that help take down child pornography and human trafficking rings and combat everything from terrorism to drug smuggling.”

Wolf’s memo could help form a picture of what that could mean to the nation as a whole. That’s no small development, considering the DHS includes agencies like the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard.

Wolfe’s memo seeks information about how licenses for illegals might hinder efforts to fight human trafficking, drug smuggling and, of course, terrorists aiming to strike on American soil.

Liberals scoff at the dangers, of course, because pandering to illegal aliens is part of being “woke” these days.

But for many sane Americans, the idea of state governments providing documents to illegal aliens borders on criminal.

And this one raises a serious question:

DHS reviewing NY law on illegal licenses begs the question why a state which was subject to the largest terror attack in US history is openly trying to make it easy for such a thing to occur again. #Trump2020 — Michael Crosier (@mjcrosier) January 1, 2020

Residents of New York – liberal or not – know first-hand how serious a threat terrorism poses to their own lives and the lives of their countrymen: The rest of the country watched as the Twin Towers were destroyed in 2001, New Yorkers lived it.

Residents of northern New Jersey, just across the Hudson River, did, too.

But liberals in power in both states insist that it’s somehow a good idea to give legal documents to people who have entered the country illegally, and clearly don’t respect its laws in the first place.

It’s not clear what, if anything the federal government can do about the irresponsible behavior of the states in a case like this, but getting a picture of the real danger it could be causing could be the first step toward getting it to stop.

In this case, bad news for illegal immigrants would be good news for the country.

