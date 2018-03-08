The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Opinion
Print

Dick Morris: California Defies Federal Immigration Law… John C. Calhoun Would Approve

By Dick Morris
March 8, 2018 at 2:56pm

Print

The Department of Justice has announced that it will sue California for its recently enacted — and outrageous — laws that fly directly in the face of federal immigration statutes.

Nothing could be clearer in our federal constitution than the right of Congresss to “establish an uniform Rule of Naturalization” (Article 1; Section *(4)).

But that does not deter the fanatics in the California legislature or Gov. Jerry Brown from defying federal authority.

The core issue is whether state authorities should be required (or allowed) to notify the federal immigration agencies when state prisons or local jails are about to release from incarceration immigrants who are here illegally.

Far from requiring such notification, the new California law bars state and local agencies from sharing “information with federal officers about criminals or suspects unless they have been convicted of serious crimes.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

So illegal immigrants cannot be deported after leaving prison because federal authorities would not have been notified of their release.

While Congress is debating whether or not to require installation of an e-verify system where employers can screen job applicants to determine their immigration or citizenship status, California now requires the opposite.

State law “prohibits local business from allowing (federal) immigration (officials) to gain access to employee records without a court order or subpoena.

It also prohibited “new contracts for immigration detention in the state and gave the state attorney general the power to monitor all state immigration detention centers.”

Do you think California should just go ahead and secede from the union?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

So if an employer wants to avoid violating federal prohibitions against hiring immigrants who do not have green cards and asks the feds for information to assist them, they are committing a state crime.

Clearly, these laws are unconstitutional and the Trump administration, led — for once — by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, are absolutely right to sue to overturn them.

Not since Sen. John C. Calhoun induced the South Carolina legislature to disregard federal laws imposing tariffs on imports has the doctrine of state nullification reared its ugly head.

In November 1832, South Carolina declared that the federal tariffs of 1828 and 1832 were unconstitutional and unenforceable within its state.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi’s Inevitable ‘Bye Felicia’ Moment

Calhoun warned that any attempts to use force to collect the tariff would lead to the state’s secession.

If California is, indeed, hellbent on succession from the union, perhaps it will complete its efforts to re-litigate the Civil War.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: American History, Attorney General, California, Congress, Constitution, E-Verify, Illegal Immigration, Jeff Sessions, Jerry Brown, lawsuit, Sanctuary Cities, Trump administration

By: Dick Morris on March 8, 2018 at 2:56pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Federal Judge Secures Massive DACA Win For Trump… Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

Randy DeSoto

bill o'reilly, jimmy kimmel

Bill O’Reilly Smokes the Oscars After Ratings Plummet

Erin Coates

RNC_Ad,_Nancy_Pelosi

Pelosi Mocks Pence’s Religion, So GOP Rep. Literally Mocks Pelosi’s Face

Erin Coates

Dick's Sporting Goods

Justice: Dick’s Blindsided By Lawsuit Just Days After Banning AR-15s

Randy DeSoto

Breaking: NAACP Calls For National Gun Confiscation

Jonathan Pincus

Dana Loesch

Troll Thinks He Caught 2nd Amend. Sweetheart Doing Porn, Then the Internet Notices 1 Problem

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, California

Fed Judge Okays Trump’s Plan to Punish California for Breaking Immigration Laws

Randy DeSoto

Jeff Sessions, Jerry Brown

Brown Melts Down in Public After Sessions Lays Down the Law

Recently Posted