Disaster Footage: State of Emergency Declared as VA Flooding Damages More Than 100 Homes

 By Jack Davis  July 13, 2022 at 4:55pm
Flooding devasted Buchanan County in western Virginia late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with more than 100 homes reportedly damaged.

The Dismal River area saw flooding that reached 11 1/2 feet, according to the Daily Mail.

Amid dislocations and evacuations after some of the worst flooding to hit the state in decades, dozens of people were unaccounted for, but no deaths had been reported. First responders reached the scene on Wednesday.

Swiftwater rescue teams were also responding, according to WSET-TV.

“We are currently following up on approximately 40 missing persons as a result of this flood,” Chief Deputy Eric Breeding of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials added that as cellphone service is restored that number is expected to decline, WFXR-TV reported.

Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, said the flooding damaged “well over 100” homes, according to USA Today.

Hundreds of homes were without power on the 93-degree day.

Chrimes said 18 search and rescue teams were battling conditions that included landslides.

“We ask that everyone please pray for this area,” Breeding said. “Please pray for those affected by this flooding.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency. “I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County,” he said on Twitter.

“We are making every resource available to help those impacted. While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”

In some cases, responders reported that homes were pushed off of their foundations by the force of the water, with some ending up 300 yards from where they had been earlier Tuesday.

Multiple roads and bridges were impassable, with debris — including cars and trucks — strewn about the region.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
