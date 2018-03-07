Discrimination: Social App to Remove Profiles Featuring Guns

A highly popular dating app called Bumble is removing all images that feature firearms with some exceptions, making it yet another company to join in protest against the promotion of guns.

“As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble,” the firm announced on a blog post.

“From today on, we will begin the process of moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns.”

It added, however, that users who are in the military or part of law enforcement and are “in uniform” will not be considered for the new rules.

“Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world,” the company continued.

They also shared that it is donating $100,000 to March For Our Lives, the organization created by the youthful survivors of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline,” the company added.

Bumble claims to already do its best to weed out hate speech and inappropriate sexual content.

To ensure that images of guns are identified and purged from the platform, Bumble is employing “some 5,000 moderators around the world,” according to The New York Times.

The NYT also reported that knives may be on the chopping block.

A number of companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association in a public sign of dissent — some with varying degrees of effect and success.

Other businesses, like Amazon and Apple, are facing the fury of the pro-gun control activists for not doing the same.

Bumble’s move will naturally face both backlash and support.

One Washington Post editor wrote, “Men: If you have a gun in your dating profile, I’m swiping left,” indicating a rejection.

It is unknown if other dating apps like Tinder will follow suit.

