Crayola is under fire after angry parents protested the crayon manufacturer for pushing transgender propaganda in the marketing of its children’s art products.

The brouhaha erupted after the company used transgender activist Julian Gavino — a woman who identifies as a man — to shill its crayons.

For reference, the target market for Crayola is children ages 2 to 10. So parents’ concerns that the company is trying to brainwash kids with pro-trans agitprop are not baseless.

On Saturday, Crayola aggressively promoted Gavino (a.k.a. “the Disabled Hippie”) on its Facebook and Instagram pages to celebrate “Disability Pride Month.”

In hailing the transgender advocate as a pioneer, Crayola said it hoped barraging the public with her images would normalize “trans bodies in the fashion world.”

The crayon maker posted three photos of Gavino on its social media pages.

One showed a bearded Gavino wearing thigh-high, black hooker boots and chandelier earrings along with a bizarre chain bra covering her breasts.

Another depicted a bearded Gavino sporting a leopard-print jumpsuit while she straddled her wheelchair and flirtatiously touched her braided ponytail.

The third publicity photo showed her clean-shaven in a black jacket, wearing lipstick and red nail polish.

CRAYOLA CRAYONS GO WOKE, USES TRANSGENDER MAN JULIAN GAVINO TO MARKET TO KIDS (AGES 2-10) pic.twitter.com/5iWGajLENE — Bill from White Plains Ultra MAGA King (@BillPlains) July 26, 2022

“Julian Gavino, (he/him) is a fashion model, writer, and activist who identifies as a transgender man,” Crayola gushed in the fawning captions accompanying her ad photos.

“As someone who grew up not seeing anyone who looked like him in the media, Julian is determined to normalize disabled and trans bodies in the fashion world,” the posts continued.

Numerous parents blasted Crayola, with many calling for a boycott and accusing the crayon company of “grooming” children.

They used the hashtags #GoWokeGoBroke and #BoycottCrayola in their tweets.

Crayola is next in line for the #GoWokeGoBroke movement unless they wake up and leave the kids alone. Stop grooming them! #clownworld pic.twitter.com/P4O8IhTjVC — Tracy 🇮🇹🇦🇺 (@TracySellak) July 24, 2022

Crayola took down the bondage-geared trans person in a wheelchair posts off IG. It looks like the backlash got to them. #gowokegobroke — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@redpilledlcsw) July 25, 2022

Crayola went woke https://t.co/3UpNeGJACN — Anthony Stine, PhD (@pontificatormax) July 25, 2022

Crayola Has lost me a customer.

Crayola CEO: What does this have to do with crayons? Post: Crayons? #BoycottCrayola pic.twitter.com/bZnke6vVd1 — Kayla Coleski (@KaylaColgan) July 24, 2022

Another commenter wrote on Facebook, “Our kids don’t need to be pushed through media and this is messed up … JUST LET THEM BE KIDS!”

Crayola has since deleted the pro-transgender marketing photos from its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

This is a good move — but why were these images targeting young children posted in the first place?

Crayola joins a growing legion of megacorporations (including State Farm and Disney) that have tried to push LGBT propaganda on young people.

Democratic leaders and their corporate media minions constantly dismiss any criticism surrounding their pervasive campaigns to indoctrinate children on gender, sexuality and other “woke” topics, even as they have escalated dramatically in recent years.

Drag queen Venus Valhalla sings “If You’re Proud And You Know It” to children at the Capital Pride Parade. pic.twitter.com/RFxTQSzl4C — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 11, 2022

A school in DC forced kindergarteners to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/wGiuBY13Yg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 4, 2022

Accordingly, it is up to conscientious parents and ethical educators to stay vigilant and speak out against this insidious brainwashing of our youth.

