Disgusting: Political Adviser Suggests 8-Year-Olds Should Be Able To Choose Their Gender

The United Kingdom’s recently appointed Labour Party LGBT+ adviser thinks that children as young as eight years old should be able to choose their gender and begin transitioning so they can embrace their true selves.

Biological male and former transgender model Munroe Bergdorf landed a job as a Labour Equalities adviser last week and is now being investigated for comments he made about gender transition for young children.

“The government needs to be putting more money behind services to benefit transgender kids and gender non-conforming children,” Bergdorf said according to The Daily Mail.

“If you are putting barriers in people’s way you are forcing people not to be themselves,” he also told The Times UK.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell indicated that his office will look into Bergdorf’s comments.

The model said children should not only be able to choose their gender but also access the hormones, therapy and surgical procedures necessary to facilitate their transitions.

“We will be talking to her about her views,” McDonnell said, the Daily Mail reports.

“It will obviously be investigated by the Leader’s Office,” he added.

Bergdorf also seeks to amend the U.K.’s Gender Recognition Act to allow transgenders to legally change their gender without needing a doctor’s approval.

Medical research shows 80 to 95 percent of children outgrow their gender dysphoria naturally and accept their biological sex post-puberty.

Top studies also show no mental improvement after sex reassignment surgery, and there hasn’t been a single long term randomized study on the effects of hormone-blocking treatments on children.

L’Oreal fired Bergdorf in September after he insisted white people are responsible for all the terrorism in the world.

“Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From microaggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s—,” Bergdorf ranted, according to the Telegraph.

“Their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth,” the former East London model said.

“Racism isn’t learned; it’s inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege,” he added.

A number of persons who object to Bergdorf’s role as the Equalities advisor have started a petition to have him fired from his post.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

