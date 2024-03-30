Share
Entertainment

Disney Appears to Walk Back Nonbinary Character: 'It Was Just in No Way a Mainstream Term'

 By Michael Austin  March 30, 2024 at 4:10am
Share

Back in February, fans of the classic 1990s cartoon “X-Men: The Animated Series” were not too pleased with Disney’s decision to change it.

The company chose to revive the series this year, but with one alteration — one of the show’s male superheroes was turned into a “nonbinary” character.

Well, according to a recent interview, it turns out that either Disney is walking that decision back, or it was never anything more than a marketing ploy to begin with.



According to the actor who portrays Morph, the character in question, the X-Man will be referred to with “he/him” pronouns throughout the show and his “nonbinary” identity will never be mentioned.

Trending:
Nation's Largest Theater Chain Braces for the Worst: Shares Plummet After Nasty Forecast

Three episodes of the revival show — “X-Men ’97” — have been released thus far, and many critics have been surprised at Disney’s restraint and lack of forcing politics into the story (including this writer — read my review of the first two episodes here).

Part of that restraint appears to be shown in Disney’s unwillingness to forcibly insert modern views of gender ideology into a story set in the 1990s.

Despite the new series’ since-fired showrunner referring to Morph using “they/them” pronouns, the character refers to himself in the new show using the correct “he/him” pronouns.

When asked about this disconnect, the character’s actor, LGBT activist J.P. Karliak, explained the reasoning behind it.

Would you watch this show?

“Two things about that – one, as far as I know, we’re never going to say the word ‘non-binary’ because nobody said the word ‘non-binary’ in the ’90s,” Karliak told CBR.”

The activist added a breathless caveat: “It’s not that it didn’t exist; it was just in no way a mainstream term at the time. Morph’s understanding of who he is could equate to what a modern person would say is non-binary, but he just doesn’t have the terminology for it.

“At the same time, they/them wasn’t a concept in terms of using it as a pronoun.”

Despite the original “X-Men: The Animated Series” creator insisting that Morph’s character had not been changed for the new show, Karliak revealed that he had changed the character to better fit the actor’s own gender ideology.

“Sometimes they want a dead-on sound-alike, and sometimes they’re more loose in what their expectations are,” the actor told CBR regarding his interpretation of the character.

Related:
Nation's Largest Theater Chain Braces for the Worst: Shares Plummet After Nasty Forecast

“I really didn’t try to do a sound-alike as much as I used my own voice, because I knew from the casting process that Morph would be non-binary. It was really important for me to ground him in some sense of reality — not try to do a character voice so much as just be me. Knowing that he’s going to change into all these different people and his voice is going to change, it was nice to just have a grounding point.”

Morph is made to sound decidedly more effeminate in this new series, a clear change from the original series’ portrayal of the character.

Nevertheless, although Karliak sees the character as “nonbinary,” it appears that — in the story of the show — Morph doesn’t even know what the word “nonbinary” means.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Disney Appears to Walk Back Nonbinary Character: 'It Was Just in No Way a Mainstream Term'
How'd They Get Away with This in Hollywood? Netflix's Hot New Show Highlights the Horrors of Communism
New Film Proudly Mocks Christians by Promoting 'Blasphemous, Satanic, Feminist, Pro-Abortion' Story
The Truth About Candace Owens, 'Christ is King' and the Jews
Teen Character's Implied Lesbian Romance with Ghost Is the 'Central Beating Heart' of New 'Ghostbusters' Film
See more...

Conversation