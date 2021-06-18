News
In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, The Wotter family of Lake Elsinore, California, takes a selfie photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle as Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021, in Anaheim, California. (Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Disney Makes Big Decision That Liberals Will Hate

Jack Davis June 18, 2021 at 4:37pm

Disneyland has dropped its mask rules for visitors vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The California attraction still urges people who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask, but won’t be checking vaccination status, according to the Los Angeles Times.

However, because the Disneyland reopening rules apply to guests age 2 and up, most children would need masks while indoors — as most children under 12 have not been vaccinated.

And although the park is mask-free, visitors should not leave them at home.

“When the Toy Story parking lot reopens on June 18, all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear an appropriate face covering while on the bus transportation from the lot to the parks,” Disneyland said in a statement, according to KABC-TV.

Although mask and social distancing requirements are fading away, some visitor management procedures adopted during the pandemic will remain.

“I don’t want to say we are going to go back to the way it was,” Josh D’Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said Thursday. “I want to be really smart in the way we do this.”

Walt Disney World in Florida is also changing its rules.

Is it time to end all mask rules?

“Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests both indoors and outdoors,” said Dr. Pam Hymel, the chief medical officer at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

But visitors are likely to still see people in masks, even as some say the day of hiding behind them is over.

Some noted that a whole subset of the population is likely to cling to masks.

“Lurking among the jubilant Americans venturing back out to bars and planning their summer-wedding travel is a different group: liberals who aren’t quite ready to let go of pandemic restrictions,” Emma Green wrote for The Atlantic in a story headlined “The Liberals Who Can’t Quit Lockdown.”

HBO’s Bill Maher also spoke out in protest of continued mask-wearing last week.

“I see people on the street walking outside with a mask on, like, you f***ing moron,” Maher said, according to The Sun.

“I just shout at them outside the car, you’re a moron! You never could get it outside, really, and you’re alone walking on the street with a mask?”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
