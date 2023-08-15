Share
News
The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. Disney reported narrower losses and boosted revenues on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter that ended on July 1, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row.
The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. Disney reported narrower losses and boosted revenues on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter that ended on July 1, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. (Richard Drew - File / AP)

After Disney Price Hike, Searches Surge 510% for 'Cancel Disney Plus' - Report

 By Richard Moorhead  August 15, 2023 at 10:04am
Share

Disney’s decision to raise the price of its streaming service isn’t without consequences for the media behemoth.

Google searches for “Cancel Disney Plus” exploded by a whopping 510 percent from Wednesday, the day of the price hike announcement, through Monday, according to The Messenger.

The inquiries followed Disney’s decision to increase the price of a monthly Disney+ subscription by 27 percent.

Trending:
Trump Fires Back After Georgia Indictment, Raises Questions About Charging Documents

Those who pay for the streaming service will pay $13.99 for its basic package, an increase from the current price of $10.99.

The price itself was already raised last year, according to Breitbart.

Subscribers were paying $7.99 a month before the media giant’s spree of price hikes — and they’ve noticed the increase.

Would you ever let your kids watch Disney?

The streaming service lost 300,000 subscribers in Canada and the United States just last quarter, according to Breitbart.

Disney is also increasing prices for its bundle packages, which include streaming services such as ESPN and Hulu.

Not a single Marvel or “Star Wars” original show offered on the platform was among the top 15 viewed streaming programs of 2022, according to Breitbart.

Disney’s decision to raise the monthly cost of the service is likely connected to its continuing loss of paid subscribers, according to Investopedia.

Related:
Buzz About 'Once-Unthinkable' Disney Sale Grows After CEO's 'Signals'

The service has lost a whopping 18 million subscribers since its all-time high in 2022, a challenge likely to cast doubt on the future profitability of Disney’s answer to Netflix.

Company CEO Bob Iger intends to return the service to profitability in 2024.

Disney also remains hotly controversial with conservatives who accuse the media giant of promoting a woke agenda in its content.

The new monthly price of Disney+ is set to take effect in October.

It will remain cheaper than competitors such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, according to Investopedia.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




After Disney Price Hike, Searches Surge 510% for 'Cancel Disney Plus' - Report
Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Trying to Steal the Home of Dying Veteran?
Police Carry Out 'Illegal' Raid on News Outlet, Seize 'Everything' After Report on Local Business
Video Shows Pilots Eject from Aircraft Before It Falls Out of the Sky onto the Ground
Barack Obama's Relative Says 'Yes I Am' All In on Support for Donald Trump in 2024
See more...

Conversation