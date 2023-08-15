After Disney Price Hike, Searches Surge 510% for 'Cancel Disney Plus' - Report

Disney’s decision to raise the price of its streaming service isn’t without consequences for the media behemoth.

Google searches for “Cancel Disney Plus” exploded by a whopping 510 percent from Wednesday, the day of the price hike announcement, through Monday, according to The Messenger.

The inquiries followed Disney’s decision to increase the price of a monthly Disney+ subscription by 27 percent.

‘Cancel Disney Plus’ searches surge worldwide after streaming service’s price hike announced Searches for ‘Cancel Disney Plus’ increase by 510% in just a few hours. It is the biggest spike seen worldwide in the past seven months. In the latest price change by a major streaming… pic.twitter.com/vm0uEogwlF — Zelda Darling 🫠 (@nerdsleaze) August 14, 2023

Those who pay for the streaming service will pay $13.99 for its basic package, an increase from the current price of $10.99.

The price itself was already raised last year, according to Breitbart.

Subscribers were paying $7.99 a month before the media giant’s spree of price hikes — and they’ve noticed the increase.

Would you ever let your kids watch Disney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The streaming service lost 300,000 subscribers in Canada and the United States just last quarter, according to Breitbart.

Disney is also increasing prices for its bundle packages, which include streaming services such as ESPN and Hulu.

Disney+ subscription price will increase on Oct 12 – Disney+ ad free price is increasing to $13.99

– New Disney+ ad free and Hulu ad free option for $19.99

– Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (no ads), and ESPN+ bundle is increasing to $24.99 pic.twitter.com/H3EEofuZXV — ScreenTime (@screentime) August 9, 2023

Not a single Marvel or “Star Wars” original show offered on the platform was among the top 15 viewed streaming programs of 2022, according to Breitbart.

Disney’s decision to raise the monthly cost of the service is likely connected to its continuing loss of paid subscribers, according to Investopedia.

The service has lost a whopping 18 million subscribers since its all-time high in 2022, a challenge likely to cast doubt on the future profitability of Disney’s answer to Netflix.

Company CEO Bob Iger intends to return the service to profitability in 2024.

Disney also remains hotly controversial with conservatives who accuse the media giant of promoting a woke agenda in its content.

The new monthly price of Disney+ is set to take effect in October.

It will remain cheaper than competitors such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, according to Investopedia.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.