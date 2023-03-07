Parler Share
Joshua Bassett attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday.
Joshua Bassett attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)

Disney Superstar Praises 'My Savior, Jesus Christ' Onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2023 at 9:18am
A Disney star used an award ceremony on Saturday to celebrate his Christian faith and encourage others to embrace Jesus.

Joshua Bassett won the award for “Favorite Male TV Star” at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Bassett stars in “High School Musical: The Series,” which is available on the Disney+ streaming service, according to Fox News.

“I’d love to thank my Savior, Jesus Christ,” Bassett said while accepting the award.

“I want to say something. There are a lot of people here who are burdened, brokenhearted, and have been beaten down by life.

“I’m here to tell you — for those of you who’ve lost hope, there’s a very real God who loves you more than you will ever possibly know,” Bassett said. “His promise is peace, and my testimony is my healing.”

First Photos of Fetterman in Hospital Revealed, But There's 1 Major Problem


Bassett added a hurried postscript.

“Remember: Forgive quickly, love freely and walk courageously. Love always wins in the end.”

Do you think more high-profile Christians should share their faith publicly?

Bassett proclaimed himself to be “a member of the LGBTQ community” in 2021.

Last month, he shared a video of his baptism on his Instagram account and spoke of his faith.

“And long story short, I grew up Christian, and I ran the other way as far as I could go in pursuit of ‘truth,’ and that only ended in addiction, depression, suicidal ideation, eating disorders, etc.,” he said.

“And no other teacher gave me anywhere near the peace that Jesus Christ did. And I’m here to publicly declare Him as my Lord and Savior,” Bassett said.

Pastor Behind Hit Jesus Movie Reveals How 'God's Hand Has Been On It from the Beginning'

Bassett has used his social media accounts to share his faith.

Journalist Caleb Parke recently cited an Instagram story Bassett posted in which Bassett wrote, “tonight at church i prayed to God, so i will know for certain that you are Jesus, and He is the only way, please send someone to touch my back and i will shout it from the rooftops. moments later, two people came up behind me, saying that God put in on their heart to put their hands on me and pray.”

“His love is great, and my faith is certain. praise be to God forever and ever in Jesus name.”

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation