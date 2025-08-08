Share
Premium
Deep Dive
Ts Madison, a popular drag queen, attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12, 2023.
Premium
Ts Madison, a popular drag queen, attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12, 2023. (Jason Kempin - Getty Images)

Disney's Trans Family Feud Episode Includes Writer of Songs Like 'DSL (D*** Sucking Lips)', 'D*** THIS BIG,' 'Can't F*** Wit Me'

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 8, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

This is what happens when you dilute a family-oriented brand with cultural bilge.

As you’ve probably heard, Disney has hit rough times — both the Disney brand and the Disney conglomerate. Part of it is that the two can’t really be told apart in the minds of consumers. And, when the cultural bilge pump backs up and woke filth begins to accumulate on the floor, people notice and stay away in droves.

The company has been trying to reverse course on its family-friendly material, albeit with little success. Take “Elio,” the Pixar movie that’s been making headlines this summer as a flop so spectacular it’s basically “Ishtar” for kids, except “Ishtar” was (if you’ve never watched it) actually good.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Disney's Trans Family Feud Episode Includes Writer of Songs Like 'DSL (D*** Sucking Lips)', 'D*** THIS BIG,' 'Can't F*** Wit Me'
Trump Just Froze Half a Billion Dollars UCLA Thought Was Its Own - They Were So Very Wrong
Justice for 'Big Balls' on Its Way: DC Cops Make Arrests After Beating, And Trump's Got a Little Surprise, Too
Background of BLS Commissioner Who Trump Fired Finally Comes Out - No Wonder He Sacked Her
Whistleblower Bombshell: Was Hillary the One Responsible for the Actual 2016 Hacking That's Been Blamed on Russia?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation