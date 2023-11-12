Disney's 'Wish' Trailer Has Audiences Questioning if the Protagonist Is the Real Villain

One of the many great advantages to following a biblical code of morals is that you’re rarely at risk for equivocating over moral relativism.

The Bible makes it abundantly clear what is right and good, versus what is wrong and bad.

And while some may scoff at such a binary conception of good and evil (yes, there are obviously many shades of gray in the real world), the Bible at least provides a framework to operate from.

Compare that to the endless shades of gray that moral relativists dabble with (think of all the soft-on-crime policies peddled by the left).

Look, this can’t be understated: If everything straddles some nebulous gray line between right and wrong, then nothing is right nor wrong.

And if that philosophy, which has been so wholeheartedly embraced by the far left, sounds like a wonderful way to skirt as much accountability as humanly possible, that’s because it is.

If nothing is right or wrong, how can anyone do any wrong, ever? It’s a migraine-inducing mentality but one that has entrenched itself in the far left.

This is all to say: It appears that all of these morally gray chickens have come home to roost.

The beleaguered Walt Disney Co. recently put out a new trailer for its upcoming animated film, “Wish,” and the swift response to it probably wasn’t what the House of Mouse was expecting.

Take a look for yourself:

The King and only the King decides! 👑🏰 See this exclusive clip from Disney’s #Wish and watch it only in theaters November 22. ✨ pic.twitter.com/f4t6edZU1Z — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 8, 2023

The basic premise for “Wish” is a simple one: The protagonist (Asha, the young woman in the trailer) lives in a magical kingdom ruled over by King Magnifico (hopefully nobody at Disney strained a brain cell coming up with that name). Magnifico has the ability to grant wishes to the subjects of his realm.

However, the trailer reveals that Magnifico is highly, highly selective about the wishes he grants. Asha, apparently, has a problem with this selective wish-granting.

Look, Disney is very clearly trying to paint the king as being in the wrong (“How dare he not grant every wish!”), and the quasi-Disney princess as being in the right (“Look at her caring for the underdog!”) — it’s painfully obvious who the antagonist and protagonist are supposed to be.

Or is it?

Take a look at that X post’s comments and re-posts. There are a significant number of viewers who think that Magnifico’s restraint is actually a good thing.

“Honestly, I’m feeling the King on this one,” one X user posted, in a response that received nearly 3,000 “likes.”

“‘The king and only the king decides,'” another X user wrote. “Uh, yeah. That’s because he’s the king, duh.”

“The more I see of this the more I’m convinced you’ve got the villain and hero roles the wrong way around,” another X user wrote.

“How dare he… Be correct?” one X user posted.

“I can agree with his point of view honestly,” another X user said. “How’s he the villain?”

“The more we see of the king, the more reasonable he sounds,” yet another X user chimed in. “Doesn’t matter how [much menacing] they try. He makes a good point.”

One X user summarized it best, noting that Disney villains of yore “literally made a pact with the devil to kill the protagonist,” while Magnifico is pointing out that he “can’t grant every wish cause some people have dumb, unnecessary and dangerous wishes.”

-Disney villains before: “I literally made a pact with the devil to kill the protagonist” -Disney Villains now: “I can’t grant every wish cause some people have dumb,unnecessary and dangerous wishes” pic.twitter.com/2iXlgcYAGx — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) November 11, 2023

Every single one of those posts garnered at least 1,000 “likes,” if not significantly more.

And can you blame them?

Moral relativism would suggest that there’s nothing wrong (because nothing is wrong) with having every single one of your wishes and desires granted.

It actually sounds kind of great, no? Well, no. A life without challenges is a life without much growth — or worth.

Look, there will almost assuredly be some sort of movie MacGuffin to explain away why Magnifico is really a bad person. There’s a non-zero chance that all those un-granted wishes are being “hoarded” or something by the king for personal use.

But it still speaks volumes that a character that Disney so clearly wants to be portrayed as villainous is coming off sounding totally reasonable and thoughtful.

Restraint, chastity, patience and making unpopular decisions for the betterment of community (as opposed to self) are all objectively good things — if you have a biblical moral code.

Disney clearly doesn’t, and it’s starting to get a little awkward.

