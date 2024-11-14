Distraught John Bolton Calls for FBI Intervention in Trump Nomination Process

For anyone who has paid attention to recent American politics, this meltdown will come as no surprise — but that doesn’t make it any less eye roll-inducing.

Textbook neocon and noted warhawk John Bolton, believe it or not, has some issues with President-elect Donald Trump’s rapid-fire administration nominees.

He has such an issue, in fact, that a clearly distraught Bolton went on NewsNation to whine at Big Daddy Government to “pweez help.”

“With [Trump’s] announcement of Tulsi Gabbard to be the director of national intelligence, he’s sending a signal that we’ve lost our mind when it comes to collecting intelligence,” Bolton told the network.

Of note, it can’t be stressed enough how much Gabbard and Bolton differ when it comes to war mongering (hint, the one with the mustache is aggressively pro-war), but please, Mr. Bolton, keep lecturing us on any other problematic nominees?

“Up until a few hours ago, I would have said that [Gabbard] was the worst Cabinet appointment in recent American history,” he said. “Since Matt Gaetz’s nomination [to be attorney general], he clearly has taken the lead on that score.”

Look, Gaetz is obviously no saint nor much of a paragon of virtue. But you know what else he isn’t? A deeply entrenched swamp creature like Bolton.

“I don’t think either [Gabbard] or Matt Gaetz ought to have a confirmation hearing until they have both had full-field FBI investigations,” Trump’s former National Security Advisor continued.

“Given the Russian propaganda that [Gabbard] has espoused … I think she’s a serious threat to our national security. I think Republican senators should reject both of them.”

Ah, yes, “a serious threat to our national security.”

Surely Bolton has never been accused of similar things …

… Right?

Since he loathes Trump so much, let this writer posit that the fact that Bolton thinks anyone cares what he has to think is emblematic of exactly why his former boss won the election so bigly in the first place.

Whether its Hollywood elites who’ve been particularly insulated from the ravages of the economy, to lifetime political profiteers, to anyone who ever thinks war is the best course of action, they were all repudiated by a rather large number of Americans on Nov. 5.

But even if they hadn’t been — even if the worst-case scenario of “Madam President-elect Kamala Harrris” occurred and all the childless cat ladies won — Bolton’s own tenuous track record with consistency leaves little room to give his opinions much merit.

The way this man flip-flops on critical issues (sometimes in a matter of months) or the way he just casually parrots leftist talking points, there’s just one word to describe Bolton’s opinion about anyone’s administration in 2024.

Irrelevant.

