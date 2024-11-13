Share
Former President Donald Trump, left, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, right, speak at a town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Aug. 29.
Former President Donald Trump, left, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, right, speak at a town hall event in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on Aug. 29. (Kamil Krzaczynski - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Trump Chooses Tulsi Gabbard for Huge Role in Cabinet as He Adds Firepower for Second Term

 By Randy DeSoto  November 13, 2024 at 2:34pm
President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is his pick for Director of National Intelligence.

“For over two decades, Tulsi has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans. As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties — She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement announcing Gabbard’s selection.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength,” he added.

Gabbard responded, posting on X, “Thank you, [Donald Trump], for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work.”

Gabbard, a former four-term Democratic U.S. House member who ran for president in 2020, announced last month she was switching to the Republican Party.

Gabbard has served for over two decades in the military, first in the Hawaii National Guard and now as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Her time in uniform included a deployment with a medical unit to Iraq in 2004.

While a member of Congress from 2013 to 2021, Gabbard served on the Armed Services Committee.

In late August, Gabbard endorsed Trump saying, “I am committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House where he can once again serve us as our commander in chief.”

Trump’s appointment of Gabbard to be DNI comes a day after he announced that former Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe is his choice to head the Central Intelligence Agency.

Related:
Tulsi Gabbard Officially Joins Team Trump, Vows to Work to 'Save Our Country'

During Trump’s first term, Ratcliffe served as DNI.

The DNI oversees 18 organizations that make up the U.S. intelligence community, including the CIA and various Department of Defense components.

Conversation