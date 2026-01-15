Divine Judgement? Watch the Humiliating Moment Tim Walz Gets the 'Tower of Babel' Treatment as His Audio Goes Wild on National TV

The White House hilariously trolled disgraced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after he delivered a botched TV address urging Minnesotans to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who are merely doing their jobs.

In the farcically glitchy, live broadcast Wednesday, Walz’s jumbled audio spoke over itself, making his statements sound more incoherent than usual.

The White House reacted by lampooning Walz and calling him a “loser” and a “buffoon.”

“Tampon is currently attempting to do a live, highly produced statewide address to condemn the enforcement of our immigration laws in Minnesota… but it’s not going so well,” the White House wrote on X.

“You’re a loser, @GovTimWalz — and you always will be. Just resign in disgrace, you buffoon.”

Tampon is currently attempting to do a live, highly produced statewide address to condemn the enforcement of our immigration laws in Minnesota… but it’s not going so well 🤣 You’re a loser, @GovTimWalz — and you always will be. Just resign in disgrace, you buffoon. pic.twitter.com/pYhKNyZ8ra — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

As a reminder, Walz was nicknamed “Tampon Tim” after signing a 2023 law requiring public schools to put free tampons — in both boys’ and girls’ bathrooms.

Walz’ glitch-riddled broadcast was lampooned on social media.

Podcaster Benny Johnson said the botched livestream mirrored his disastrous tenure.

“Tim Walz tried to launch a livestream attacking ICE agents, only for it to collapse under constant audio failures,” Johnson wrote on X.

“A complete disaster. Perfectly mirroring his time in office.”

Tim Walz tried to launch a livestream attacking ICE agents, only for it to collapse under constant audio failures. A complete disaster. Perfectly mirroring his time in office. It’s long past time for him to wrap it up and resign.pic.twitter.com/jQP2tSGgcN — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2026

“BRUTAL FAILURE for Tim Walz’s high-stakes ‘live address’ about ICE in Minnesota,” conservative commentator Eric Daugherty wrote.

“You can’t even hear what he’s saying, there are 2 voices saying different things! RESIGN, TIM! You are not only criminally complicit but GROSSLY INCOMPETENT!”

🚨 BREAKING: BRUTAL FAILURE for Tim Walz’s high-stakes “live address” about ICE in Minnesota You can’t even hear what he’s saying, there are 2 voices saying different things! RESIGN, TIM! You are not only criminally complicit but GROSSLY INCOMPETENT! pic.twitter.com/4QWvJ9DUoq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

Even if the broadcast had not been plagued by technical failures, Walz’s message was warped and incongruous.

It is farcically ironic for an elected official to urge Americans to prioritize the welfare of foreign invaders by protesting and tattling on ICE officers who are enforcing U.S. laws.

Walz’s anti-American exhortation is all the more bizarre in light of the numerous, multi-billion-dollar scams perpetrated by Somali “refugees” in Minnesota during his failed tenure.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump torched the governor for letting his state become a crime-infested cesspool for Somali criminals who allegedly steal billions in tax dollars and erode Minnesota’s quality of life.

“Moronic Tim Walz has allowed Minnesota to become overrun by Somali fraudsters who steal from American Taxpayers, and take advantage of our generosity,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.”

“Tim is completely incompetent, which is why he lost big time last year, and bowing out of Re-Election is the only good decision he has ever made.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.