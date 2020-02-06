DNC Chair Orders Recanvass of Iowa Caucus Results: 'Enough Is Enough'

Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, called on the Iowa Democratic Party to recanvass its caucus results, which have been delayed by a series of technical difficulties.

“Enough is enough,” Perez declared on Twitter.

“In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

The results of Monday’s widely-watched caucus have been delayed because of a glitch in a phone app that the Iowa Democratic Party used to submit precinct results to party headquarters.

By Tuesday afternoon, IDP had reported results from only 62 percent of precincts.

The initial round of results put former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by 1.8 percentage points in terms of delegate vote share.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden rounded out the top four.

On Wednesday, IDP made what it called a “minor correction” to its results.

The correction came after it inaccurately attributed delegates for Sanders to other Democratic candidates.

As of Thursday morning, 97 percent of precincts reported.

Sanders trails Buttigieg by only 0.1 percentage points, according to the latest tally.

A New York Times analysis found the caucus results “riddled” with errors.

According to the analysis, more than 100 precincts reported inconsistencies in the tabulation of delegates.

A spokeswoman for IDP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

