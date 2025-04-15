Freak Out: Woke Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Man in Wheelchair After Deciding He's Not Woke Enough

A Ford Motor Co. “chief learning officer” is teaching the most powerful lesson in bad corporate PR since Bud Light thought going trans would sell beer.

In a post on the social media platform Threads, Ford executive Barrett Evans bragged to the world about verbally attacking a fellow plane passenger because he didn’t like the man’s perceived politics, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

And the pushback was savage.

Evans’ social media accounts have unaccountably gone silent since the tumult began — what apparently used to be his LinkedIn account “doesn’t exist,” his Threads account, is “private,” so this report is based on screen shots published by the Daily Mail and users of the social media platform X.

And none of it looks good for Evans — or for Ford.

According to the images, Evans took to Threads to describe how he decided to confront a man who’d apparently watched Fox News for an entire flight.

“Deplaning and I notice he and his wife getting into their airport wheelchairs to be pushed to next gate,” Evans wrote, according to the images. “My filter was malfunctioning…”

Ford executive Barrett Evans, the company’s Chief Learning Officer, posted a rant cracking on an elderly couple. This will likely garner undesirable repercussions for you, Barrett Evans. ADA and DEI are not the same.@Ford @jimfarley98#barrettevans #ChivalryAndChampagne #ford pic.twitter.com/Y5rkfeRpBj — Donna (@DGirlinTX) April 15, 2025

“Love to see you supporting DEI,” Evans wrote that he told the man.

“‘Not me!’

“Yes — you. That wheelchair, and the human pushing it, are provided at no direct cost to you – rather by a subsidized cost attributed to every passenger in this airport. Provided to level the playing field — for you.”

Evans went on to claim that wheelchairs for those needing assistance are the functional equivalent of the “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” policies that are loved by the left (former MSNBC star Joy Reid, for instance) but despised by normal human beings.

Should Ford ax this unhinged “chief learning officer”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Evans was wrong on the facts. There is no comparison between an airline providing physical assistance to those incapable of performing a function — assistance that’s required under the Air Carrier Access Act, for one thing — and a company instituting and maintaining racially inflammatory, discriminatory policies that violate the United States Constitution’s guarantee of equality as well as the vision of leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. — who inspired the country with his “dream” of a society where skin color is an irrelevancy.

Evans was wrong as a matter of manners. From the facts as presented in his own post, Evans had no interaction with this man beyond knowing the man was watching Fox News on the plane. This guy might not have even been aware of Evans’ existence until his freakish approach about DEI.

And Evans was grossly, grossly wrong if he thought there was anything to be gained for his employer when he publicly declared himself to be one of the ignorant, bullying snots that have become the public face of the Democratic Party in the 21st century. (National revulsion with modern Democrats is a big reason the United States is blessed with Donald Trump in the White House.)

According to the Daily Mail, Evans’ now inaccessible-to-the-public post received 100,000 “likes” by Monday morning. But the comments rebounding around social media Tuesday made it clear the incident is a public relations disaster for Ford.

Here’s a fair sampling:

Ford’s Chief Learning Officer, whatever that is, publicly insults a wheelchair bound elder gentleman and his wife because they watched FOX News on the same flight. He then brags about confronting them on X. He doesn’t understand the difference between DEI & ADA. pic.twitter.com/kE1GGxF0PP — Carla Florida (@CarlaMathis10) April 14, 2025

Congratulations @Ford, your ‘Chief Learning Officer’ Barrett Evans seems to be in need of an education in humanity, humility and minding his business. Evans: Agree with me or you don’t deserve to exist. They’ve become what they pretend to hate, the cult of the intolerant. Time… — David Bibeault (@dbbebo) April 14, 2025

I think Ford needs to re-evaluate their executives. Is this low life really the type of person they want at the executive level? I hope not. And I hope they make the necessary changes very soon. — Raptor450 (@Kwbryant) April 15, 2025

It might be sad that a corporate giant — and American icon — like Ford has a position called “chief learning officer,” but it’s not surprising.

Corporate America — like the government itself — is stuffed with useless positions that exist solely to placate leftist fantasies.

(Trump’s moves to get rid of the worse-than-useless Department of Education is a good start, but Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has a long, long way to go in getting rid of taxpayer-funded nonsense.)

What is at least somewhat surprising is that someone with enough sense to get a no-doubt lucrative job in the executive offices of a major corporation can have been so stupidly arrogant about the inevitable public relations backlash a post like this was going to cause.

When Bud Light hired “transgender” weirdo Dylan Mulvaney as a company representative, it was treated like a spit in the face by Anheuser Busch’s previously loyal customer base.

The damage that did to the brand, and to the corporate bottom line, was a lesson, literally, for every business in the United States, if not the world.

It’s a lesson, clearly, Ford’s “chief learning officer” never thought to absorb.

Maybe he and Dylan Mulvaney can study it together.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.