In every aspect of life, there are conventional norms, and then there are exceptional people who defy those norms.

An NBC article in 2018 listed the so-called normal signs of aging, including the increased risk of dementia in the late 70s, and a greater risk of falling in the 80s. The article almost feels like they used Joe Biden as the subject. However, the article also says that these “normal” signs of aging happen often, but not always, as one ages.

Joe Biden is a normal 80-year-old. Donald Trump is not. And any unbiased observer can tell the difference.

In a recent interview with Benny Johnson, host of the “Benny Show’ Podcast,” former White House doctor and current Congressman from Texas, Rep. Ronny Jackson explained that age is not the only factor while determining fitness.

.@RepRonnyJackson compares Trump’s health with Biden’s waning cognitive ability: “Donald J. Trump is as sharp as he’s ever been… he can just stand there and talk there for two hours… Joe Biden couldn’t do that for two minutes.” pic.twitter.com/UJOsFQpXbW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 2, 2023



“He’s the complete opposite as far as his cognitive ability goes from President Biden,” Jackson said. “What you see happening with President Biden, it happens to everyone at some point in their life as they get older. It happens to some people in their 60s, it happens to some people after they’re 100 years old.” [0.35]

“We all know people that we’ve met that are 100 years old, that are as sharp as a tack,” Jackson added.

“Donald J. Trump is as sharp as he’s ever been,” Jackson said. “His memory is incredible; he can walk up in front of the press and he can just, unprompted, without any talkers or anything, just stand there and talk to them for two hours about any subject they want.”

“Joe Biden couldn’t do that for two minutes,” he said. “So there’s a big difference between these two men and their cognitive ability. President Trump is totally sound of mind and he’s physically in good shape too.”

Do you agree with Dr. Ronny Jackson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“He’s definitely in shape to lead this country for another four years, and that’s what we need right now,” the former doctor to Trump said.

That’s great news for Trump, but it really didn’t take a physician to tell us that.

We’ve all seen videos of Trump standing in the heat of a rally and just talking for two hours with no sign of tiredness or slowing down.

I remember hearing Trump complain about the A/C and ventilation system. And I know that right now, no one is paying attention to covid. But, the majority of that haze inside the arena must be the result of respiration. Trump talked for 2 hours. I see sick people. Lots of them. https://t.co/K2hkz3CXLn — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) September 4, 2022



Contrast that with Joe Biden sleep talking through a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, and calling on a dead Congresswoman during an event.

Joe Biden can’t seem to lift his chin off his chest and mumbles incoherently to Israeli President Herzog. In completely unrelated news, the White House has apparently instituted a zero tolerance cocaine policy. pic.twitter.com/lQCDpeU4rV — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 18, 2023

‘Where’s Jackie?’ – Biden calls for dead congresswoman Follow us on Rumble: https://t.co/4vo0fYlfh5 pic.twitter.com/3XGnFC5uu4 — RT (@RT_com) September 29, 2022



Trump’s staff used to say their boss never sleeps.

At the Trump rally today, they talked about his work ethic as president: “He worked his butt off for years, averaging 6:00 AM mornings and 10:00 PM bedtime. He was up all day working crazy hours .. working on policy.” pic.twitter.com/cvtscm2bVN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 5, 2022

“He had not slept for a day and a half … the man never sleeps” — here’s Mulvaney claiming Trump didn’t sleep at all on his return trip from India, then didn’t sleep the next day either pic.twitter.com/5AmEtDZOWG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2020



Joe Biden often calls a lid in the morning and isn’t seen for the rest of the day.

Joe Biden Calls a Lid First Thing This Morning, Hasn’t Been Seen in Days Since Returning From Irelandhttps://t.co/wWzMivrZtM — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) April 17, 2023



And need we talk more about the constant falling, the special accommodations for Air Force One stairs, and the Sketchers slip-ons?



Age isn’t the most important factor when choosing the president, but strength and cognitive ability definitely rank high up there when you’re going to be the leader of the free world for four years.

Between the two contenders, it’s evident that though they are close in age, time has caught up with Biden while Trump is still zipping through life at warp speed in a time zone of his own.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.