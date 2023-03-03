A Department of Defense education officer’s “racial justice” books are featured in nearly one-third of Pentagon K-12 schools, according to a report Thursday.

Kelisa Wing, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Department of Defense Education Activity, is the co-author of 23 children’s books, including, “What is White Privilege?” “What Does It Mean to Defund Police?” and “What Is Anti-Racism?” according to Open the Books.

As of January, 49 DOD schools carried 606 copies of Wing’s books, a more than 1,200 percent increase since October.

“DoDEA is charged with educating nearly 70,000 children of servicemembers and other military-related personnel, many of whom have no other education choices when stationed overseas,” wrote Adam Andrzejewski, the author of the report.

“We call for complete transparency so servicemembers can understand what their children are being taught and taxpayers can decide if their money is well spent,” Andrzejewski said.

In a Military Times interview, Wing denied being a co-author of the children’s books, which feature the author’s name and “with Kelisa Wing.” Instead, she said she was a “content adviser.”

However, shortly after calling herself a “content adviser,” Wing referred to her colleagues listed on the books as her “co-author,” Open the Books reported.

“What Is White Privilege?” teaches kids in an “honest and age appropriate way” to explore the concept of “systemic and intrinsic racism,” according to Good Reads.

“What Does It Mean To Defund The Police?” lays out the concept and reasons behind defunding the police for kids.

“What Is Anti-Racism?” teaches students about “actively working against racism,” according to the book’s description.

In September, Wing was criticized for posts on social media that discussed her disapproval of white people and their alleged “privilege,” calling them derogatory names.

Shortly after the posts, the Pentagon opened an investigation into Wing and her social media posts, according to the New York Post.

“I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women,” White wrote on Linkedln before deleting her account. “Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?”

@WhitlockJason @ClayTravis @stephenasmith This is Kelisa Wing, chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer at the Dept of Defense education wing who has written NUMEROUS Public Racial Statements regarding White people. So much for @POTUS @JoeBiden bringing us all together. pic.twitter.com/130AxJyLRf — EZ (@EZMoe22) September 13, 2022

Wing and the DODEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

