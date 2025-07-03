'It Doesn't Make Sense': 28-Year-Old International Soccer Star Dies Days After His Wedding

Diogo Jota, a Portuguese forward for Liverpool F.C. and his country’s national team, died in a car crash just days after his wedding on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Born Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, the 28-year-old star died in the crash alongside his brother André Silva near Cernadilla, Spain.

The crash occurred on Thursday morning just after midnight.

Police said it appeared the Lamborghini the brothers were traveling in crashed after losing a tire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the vehicle and nearby vegetation in flames, and both men dead.

Per ESPN, Jota had just married his longtime girlfriend Rute Cardoso. The couple had three children, whom Cardoso shared a photo of on Instagram weeks ago.

The now-widow shared an image from their June 22 wedding just days ago to her more than 300,000 followers on the platform.

Just hours before Jota died, he shared a wedding post with his 3.5 million followers and commented, “A day we will never forget.”

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was among those to mourn the young star online.

In a tribute on his Instagram page, the Portuguese star expressed his shock.

“Doesn’t make any sense,” Ronlado wrote.

He concluded, “Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre We will all miss you.”

Liverpool coach Arne Slot issued a statement about Jota on the team’s website Thursday.

“The last time we spoke, I congratulated Diogo on winning the Nations League and wished him luck for his forthcoming wedding,” Slot said. “In many ways, it was a dream summer for Diogo and his family, which makes it all the more heartbreaking that it should end like this.”

The coach concluded, “My condolences go to Diogo’s wife, Rute, their three beautiful children and to the parents of Diogo and Andre Silva.”

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shared a photo of himself embracing Jota during a Portugal match and wrote: “Friend, colleague, and companion in a thousand battles. It’s hard to understand how someone can leave so early. May you and your brother find the peace you need to look after those who lost you so suddenly and so soon. My condolences to your whole family.”

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 and won his first Premier League title in May.

