Share
Lifestyle
News

Dog Owner Shocked to Discover Human Remains After Chasing Pet That Ran Off

 By Amanda Thomason  November 10, 2021 at 5:32pm
Share

When 32-year-old Douglas Farnsworth went missing over a month ago in late September, family, friends and strangers went out searching for him.

His truck had been found close to Perseverence Trail near downtown Juneau, Alaska, and a camera recorded Farnsworth walking alone on Flume Trail at about 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 30.

Even though Alaska State Troopers, the Coast Guard and a local canine group turned up for the search, they couldn’t find the missing man.

Farnsworth’s family offered $5,000 for information leading to his finding, but two weeks in, they merely hoped to locate his body, believing him to have perished.



Trending:
Watch: Biden Tries to Explain the Supply Chain Crisis and It Goes Horribly Bad

“We want his body, and we’ll give whoever helps us find it $5,000,” sister Kiersten Farnsworth told KTOO-FM. “We’ve had hearsay that he’s passed and that his body was moved.”

Kiersten also started a private Facebook group for the search, but over a month passed before the family was able to get any closure.

On Sunday, an unnamed hiker was on the Flume Trail near Juneau with his dog. At some point, his dog took off, running about 100 yards off the trail, up a hill.

When the hiker caught up to his dog, he realized his wayward canine had made a gruesome discovery, and he called the Juneau Police.

“Officers responded and located the body about 100 yards up the hill from the Flume trail, near the area of Irwin Street,” the police report said. “Clothing items consistent with those worn by Douglas Farnsworth when he went missing were located amongst the remains.

“A cell phone and firearm were also located near the remains and they are believed to have been in Farnsworth’s possession. The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy. This case is still under investigation.”

Kiersten got the news at around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to KTOO. Now the family is waiting on the official word as to how he died, which is proving difficult to determine as his remains have been scattered.



“They did find some bones and his clothes and the gun and a phone,” she said. “So we can’t really determine how death was, just because most of him is missing.”

Related:
Woman Panics When Strange Man Approaches Her in Parking Lot, Then Her German Shepherd Starts 'Going Mad'

“I was really upset last night. I’d say the hardest part is calling family member after family member, re-explaining everything.

“They’re destroyed. They’re pretty crushed. A lot of them are stuck in this question as well — what happened?”

What made things really difficult, Kiersten said, is that police posted about the find around ten minutes after they called her, which complicated things.

“I was really surprised at how quick they jumped the gun to post though because I barely had time to call the family,” she said. “I mean, it took three days to make a post about him missing, but it took them hours to say that they found [him].”

While the family waits to hear the results of the autopsy, Kiersten has changed the Facebook group to be a general page for missing persons in Juneau, saying that she didn’t think anyone “should have to go through somebody missing and then feel like they’re not important enough to look for.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Dog Owner Shocked to Discover Human Remains After Chasing Pet That Ran Off
Officials Say Some Christian Missionaries Kidnapped in Shocking Attack Are Still Alive, World Urged to Keep Praying
Family of Ex-Marine In Russian Prison Announce He's Going On Hunger Strike
One of George Washington's Estates Just Sold for $50 Million in Unprecedented Sale
Unbelievable Video: Bus Careens Off Road, 29 Students Plummet Into River
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.