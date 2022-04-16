Share
Lifestyle

Dog Stood Up at Valentine's Adoption Meet-and-Greet Finally Finds Home After 225 Days at Shelter

 By Amanda Thomason  April 16, 2022 at 10:46am
Share

Plenty of people look forward to spending time with their special someone on Valentine’s Day, and that was no less true for a pup named Luke.

Staff at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in Kent, England, had an extra-special event planned for Luke: a themed meet-and-greet where he would be able to find the love of his life and finally land a forever home.

Except nobody showed up.



The poor dog had already been at the shelter for over 200 days. A 5-year-old mixed breed who enjoys quiet comfort and snuggles, Luke has been difficult to place as he will need to be the only dog in the household and he can take a while to warm up to people.

Trending:
Criminal Case Against Clinton Campaign Lawyer Takes Big Step Forward as Judge Issues Key Ruling

“Despite being a large dog, Luke is really just a big softie and enjoys nothing more than to cuddle up by a radiator with his favorite people and a cuddly toy,” the shelter’s center manager, Michelle Bevan, told People.



“We’re really hoping that someone will love him for the big lapdog that he truly is and give him the chance to be loved as he deserves,” Bevan said.

Despite his special requirements, it was still sad to see the big fellow get stood up on a day dedicated to love and connection.

“Valentine’s Day is a time to show your appreciation for those you care about, so it’s heartbreaking knowing that Luke will be spending the day without anybody to love after nobody came to meet him for a date,” Bevan said. “Thankfully, Battersea staff were on hand to show Luke plenty of love and affection instead.”

They made the most of it at the shelter, but everyone was still rooting for Luke to find his own special person.

Many followers felt for the dog after hearing about his sad Valentine’s Day, and it wasn’t long before Luke was inundated with fan mail, gifts, donations and — best of all — adoption inquiries.

Suddenly Mr. Popular, Luke could only go home with one family, and that ended up being the Kendricks of Derbyshire, who took him home for a trial run and sealed the deal a few weeks later.

“Remember Luke, our Battersea resident who got stood up on Valentine’s Day?” Battersea shared on Tuesday. “Well we have good news… he’s finally found his home!

Related:
After Neighbor Complaint, Police Find Emaciated Dogs Tied up and Left in Empty Apartment for Weeks

“After 225 days, and hundreds of people reaching out, Luke has found the perfect home to match his needs. We hope you have a wonderful time Luke!”



“How Luke stayed in the care of Battersea for so long is a mystery to me, any new owner would have been lucky to rehome him,” dad Karl Kendrick said, according to People.

“Since we’ve brought him home, he’s shown himself to be the perfect dog and has really settled in so quickly — we already love him so much and wouldn’t change him for the world.

“We feel so lucky to be the family who gives Luke his forever home, and he has really made our family unit complete. He’ll never spend Valentine’s Day alone again.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Dog Stood Up at Valentine's Adoption Meet-and-Greet Finally Finds Home After 225 Days at Shelter
Good Samaritan Learns How to Sew to Help the Homeless Land Jobs, Finds Sense of Purpose
Former Porn Star Finds Jesus During Easter Service; Now He's a Pastor: 'That Moment Changed My Life'
After Years of Waiting, Community Resumes Special Christian Easter Tradition Celebrated Since 1634
Man Found Dead in House Full of Caged Snakes: Official Cause of Death Finally Determined
See more...

Conversation