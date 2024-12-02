Bernie Sanders Stuns by Declaring 'Elon Musk Is Right'

Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is no fan of Republicans.

But the outspoken 83-year-old liberal also has very little love lost when it comes to his own former party, the Democrats.

(From every indication, Sanders still harbors resentment over the way he was unceremoniously passed over for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2016, in favor of failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.)

As much as Sanders is still no fan of conservatism, his disdain for the current state of the Democratic Party appears to be reaching a tipping point.

So festering is Sanders’ frustration of the current political climate, he chose — perhaps — the strangest bedfellow imaginable: eccentric billionaire, tech mogul, and co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency, Elon Musk.

Seriously.

You can check out Sanders’ viral endorsement of Musk below:

Elon Musk is right. The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions. Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud. That must change. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 1, 2024

Will Elon Musk be successful in slashing government waste? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Elon Musk is right,” Sanders posted to X on Sunday. “The Pentagon, with a budget of $886 billion, just failed its 7th audit in a row. It’s lost track of billions.

“Last year, only 13 senators voted against the Military Industrial Complex and a defense budget full of waste and fraud.”

Sanders bluntly concluded: “That must change.”

Indeed, one of the core functions of the newly minted DOGE that Musk and ex-GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy oversee is to cut government waste.

While the two have rattled off all manner of potential budgetary government cuts, the Pentagon’s out-of-control budgetary issues have been a chief target of their rhetoric.

And Sanders clearly agrees — much to the surprise of social media.

Has hell frozen over? — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 1, 2024

The massive conservative content creator “End Wokeness” replied to Sanders with a question.

“Has hell frozen over?” the user asked.

Glad you realized Elon Musk is not the problem. The problem is the federal government which has wasted and lost trillions of dollars of taxpayer money. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 1, 2024

“Glad you realized Elon Musk is not the problem,” conservative reporter Collin Rugg chimed in. “The problem is the federal government which has wasted and lost trillions of dollars of taxpayer money.”

Matt Gaetz seemingly embraced Sanders: “Welcome home, Bernie.”

“Are we uniting? Or are you about to get cancelled by the left,” another conservative X user added.

“Did Bernie vote for Trump?” one X user asked.

“Well, I didn’t see this coming,” another X user said.

One X user who did not express surprise? The user who owns the whole platform, Musk himself.

🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2024

Musk simply replied to Sanders with a pair of United States flag emojis.

Not everyone was thrilled with Sanders’ statements.

While his own supporters were obviously mortified with “Elon Musk is right,” not every conservative on X was buying the message either.

“Instead of posting [on social media], VOTE to approve Republican nominees,” one unimpressed X user posted. “Which you won’t do. You’re a feckless old man who posts something now-and-then, but when it’s time to use political power, you do what the military industrial complex orders you to.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.